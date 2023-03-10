The Senate postponed voting on a bill late Friday to give Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other statewide elected officials a nearly $60,000 pay increase amid concerns the governor would be breaking the law if she signed the measure, giving herself a raise.

The delay came after Sen. Joe Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, questioned whether the governor would be violating the Governmental Conduct Act if she signed the bill into law.

"I see many sections of the [act] that would be implicated and, in fact, language that would suggest that the governor signing the legislation that would affect her financial interests would be a fourth-degree felony," he said.

