The Senate postponed voting on a bill late Friday to give Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other statewide elected officials a nearly $60,000 pay increase amid concerns the governor would be breaking the law if she signed the measure, giving herself a raise.
The delay came after Sen. Joe Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, questioned whether the governor would be violating the Governmental Conduct Act if she signed the bill into law.
"I see many sections of the [act] that would be implicated and, in fact, language that would suggest that the governor signing the legislation that would affect her financial interests would be a fourth-degree felony," he said.
"I want these raises to happen, and it's unfortunate that we have to have a circumstance like this," Cervantes added. "But I've got to believe that the governor would be very cautious and maybe not quite so certain to sign this legislation and put herself at jeopardy of potential criminal violations."
Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, who is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 442 with Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, had told her colleagues earlier in the debate it was her understanding the governor planned to sign the bill into law if it reached her desk.
After Cervantes raised his concerns, Duhigg threw out the possibility of carving out the governor from the proposed pay increases.
"Without the amendment, the governor would be well advised to veto this and not put herself at risk of political and criminal liability," Cervantes said.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe offered an alternative.
"After visiting with the two sponsors, I think what we're going to do here is just take a pause," he said. "Rather than trying to do this on the fly and end up in a situation where we're sending a bill across that's not correct, it's better to get it right, so let's not do this tonight. We'll just roll the bill over tonight, and we'll put it on in the morning once we have answers to these questions."
The original bill called for the pay raises to take effect in four years, after the next election cycle. The Senate Finance Committee, which Muñoz chairs, passed an amendment for the increases to go into effect this year.
The effective date was a matter of debate Friday night.
"I've been involved in a lot of these situations over the years where there was legislation to increase salaries, but in every single case, it didn't become effective until the next election," said Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque. "The public optics are terrible."
