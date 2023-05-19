‘It doesn’t have to be about hate’

Pride flags hang near the front doors of Santa Fe's St. John’s United Methodist Church in 2019. The New Mexico Conference of the denomination is holding a vote Saturday to approve the decision of 31 congregations seeking to leave amid a conflict over blessing same-sex marriages. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A brewing battle over homosexuality may come to a boil Saturday when representatives from 140 United Methodist churches, largely in New Mexico, hold a virtual vote on whether to ratify 31 congregations' intention to "disaffiliate" from the denomination.

The vote reflects an ongoing internal conflict among Methodist churches across the globe and precedes a 2024 conference in which the United Methodist Church could consider making fundamental changes to its policies regarding same-sex marriage. 

"This exodus of churches comes after several decades of conversation and ultimately impasse regarding the inclusion of and ministry with LGBTQIA+ people, Bishop Robert Schnase wrote in an email sent Friday by a spokeswoman from the New Mexico Conference, which includes a smattering of churches in Texas, Arizona, Utah and the Navajo Nation.

