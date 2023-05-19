Pride flags hang near the front doors of Santa Fe's St. John’s United Methodist Church in 2019. The New Mexico Conference of the denomination is holding a vote Saturday to approve the decision of 31 congregations seeking to leave amid a conflict over blessing same-sex marriages.
A brewing battle over homosexuality may come to a boil Saturday when representatives from 140 United Methodist churches, largely in New Mexico, hold a virtual vote on whether to ratify 31 congregations' intention to "disaffiliate" from the denomination.
The vote reflects an ongoing internal conflict among Methodist churches across the globe and precedes a 2024 conference in which the United Methodist Church could consider making fundamental changes to its policies regarding same-sex marriage.
"This exodus of churches comes after several decades of conversation and ultimately impasse regarding the inclusion of and ministry with LGBTQIA+ people, Bishop Robert Schnase wrote in an email sent Friday by a spokeswoman from the New Mexico Conference, which includes a smattering of churches in Texas, Arizona, Utah and the Navajo Nation.
"For both the United Methodists who are leaving and remaining, this may be a time of deep loss, and at the same time, after nearly 50 years of contentiousness, there may be a sense of relief and expectation for peace and what is next," he added.
The churches preparing to leave are taking advantage of a provision added to the denomination's Book of Discipline in 2019, which paves the way for member churches to leave over issues related to human sexuality — while still retaining most of their assets, buildings and parsonages — before the end of 2023.
The 31 churches that have expressed their desire to leave the New Mexico Conference are generally conservative, said United Methodist Action director John Lomperis, who leads what he called one of the denomination's more "theologically traditional caucuses." Some churches oppose changes that could result in the United Methodist Church condoning and performing same sex marriages.
The worldwide United Methodist Church currently prohibits same-sex marriage. Some liberal churches also have disassociated under the provision, New Mexico Conference provost Eddie Rivera said in a phone interview Friday.
But church officials "may consider more progressive proposals" at the 2024 General Conference in Charlotte, N.C., "so that may some of the impetuous for some of these dissociations," Rivera said.
Two-thirds of a congregation must vote to leave for a disaffiliation to be valid, Lomperis said.
Most of the churches preparing to separate in New Mexico are located in towns in the eastern and southern parts of the state — including Alamogordo, Amistad, Carrizozo, Carlsbad, Tucumcari, Cimarron, Fort Sumner, Lovington and Ruidoso — and mirror their more conservative political populations.
A few northern congregations also have voted to disaffiliate, according to a list sent by Lomperis, including those in Clayton and Springer.
The New Mexican’s attempts to reach pastors at those churches were unsuccessful Friday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church and Zia United Methodist Church in Santa Fe "are remaining United Methodist," St. John's Pastor Matt Bridges wrote in an email Friday.
"There has not been a process of voting or anything like that for us," Bridges wrote. "Basically, the process is for those church communities who wish to disaffiliate and we are firmly a United Methodist congregation so there is nothing to vote on."
Bridges wrote St. John's has about 300 members, about 100 of whom attend weekly worship.
Rev. DG Hollums said Friday his congregation at Zia United is so small — 25 to 30 people typically attend services — he spoke to each worshipper about the issue individually.
"We have a Pride flag, so you can probably guess what they said," he said.
"I just went to everyone and asked if they wanted to have a conversation about it, and they were like, 'No, why?' he said. "They were not interested at all in leaving and wanted to remain, to be a church that already is loving everyone and including everyone."
For now Hollums said, the Book of Discipline, which lays out the law and doctrine of United Methodist Church, still prohibits same-sex marriages, so he doesn't perform them. Other clergy members have decided to take a "civil disobedience approach" and sanctify those unions.
"We don't because you could lose your ordination," he said.
Hollums, who came to Zia United Methodist two years ago, said he is originally from Texas and went to a conservative seminary, so it's difficult to see division within the church — though he noted, these conversations are not new.
"It's still just so painful because we love everybody," he said. "We're not going to change that love. ... We just have disagreements on how to interpret scripture."
Lomperis estimated a quarter of the United Methodist congregations in the U.S. could opt out by the end of the year.
"I think by the time all is said and done we'll see anywhere from 20-25% of U.S. churches will have left the United Methodist Church" and joined a newly forming collective called the Global Methodist Church.
The actual number likely is much smaller, Religion News Service reported in January, citing a analysis of data collected by the church's General Council on Finance Administration, which shows only about 6.1 percent of United Methodist churches in the U.S. had been granted permission to leave since 2019.
"Whatever the final tally may be, the analysis suggests the country’s second-largest Protestant denomination — numbering 6.4 million U.S. members and 13 million worldwide — may weaken but is unlikely to break," RNS reported.
A December article in Politico cited the rift as a sign of the polarized times, noting the last major split in the church occurred in the 1840s over the issue of slave ownership.
"Back when Obama was president, polarization hadn't reared its head yet," Hollums said. "But I saw the writing on the wall. I kept wondering to myself: Is this the world seeping into the church or the church seeping out into the world? It's still a conundrum."