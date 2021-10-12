Volunteers are being sought to serve on the Santa Fe River Commission, which advises city leaders on issues related to the management of the river, its riparian corridor and watershed, among other matters.
The city is accepting applications for four positions — three members with voting privileges and one who acts as an alternate and can vote if a voting member is absent.
Commission members should expect to spend a few hours each month dealing with regular agenda items and attending the monthly meeting, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Interested people should submit a résumé and letter of interest to Zoe Isaacson, the river and watershed project administrator, at zrisaacson@santafenm.gov. You may also contact commission Chairwoman Rachel Kullman at rachel@kullmanwater.com. The deadline for applying is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
