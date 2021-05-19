Santa Fe County is seeking volunteers to serve on its ethics board.
The board is responsible for hearing complaints and enforcing the county's code of conduct. The five-member panel has the authority to levy fines and censure county officials, as well as to refer officials to the District Attorney's Office or other governmental agencies for criminal investigations or other disciplinary actions.
The board members are appointed by the Santa Fe County Commission and cannot be affiliated with county government in any capacity. Volunteers also cannot hold elected public office within the county.
The board meets when needed at the call of the ethics board chairperson, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The board was established in 2010 in response to a bribery scandal, but for seven years after forming, the board did not investigate any ethics complaints, due to the County Attorney's Office deeming the complaints to be invalid.
The board has met 16 times since January 2017 — 10 times in 2017 and twice in 2018, 2019 and 2020. According to minutes for the meetings, the work has largely surrounded advisory opinions regarding the applicability or interpretation of the code of conduct for elected and appointed officials.
It has yet to meet this year.
Interested people may submit a letter of interest and a résumé to county Marketing Coordinator Lisa Katonak at lkatonak@santafecountynm.gov.
