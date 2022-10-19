Pronghorn

Pronghorn herds regularly migrant through northwestern Taos County, where agricultural fencing can interfere with their passage.

TAOS — Even the fastest land mammal in the United States can't jump many common types of agricultural fencing found in northern Taos County, hindering its seasonal migration patterns.

In order to enable herds of pronghorn to more easily migrate, the Taos Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking volunteers to help remove or modify about a mile of fence this week east of the Rio Grande Gorge near Cerro de la Olla.

In partnership with several state and federal agencies, the district already has overseen the removal of nearly 7 miles of "dilapidated netwire fence," replacing it with 7 miles of big game-friendly fence just east of San Antonio Mountain, according to a conservation district news release. Funded by a $154,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the conservation district also oversaw construction of livestock-compatible and wildlife-friendly fencing on the Taos Plateau within the historic winter range habitat for pronghorn, elk and mule deer.

