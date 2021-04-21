A new trash removal group wants to start from the littered ground up in an effort to beautify the Santa Fe area.
Lisa Davenport, who is expected to put her marketing experience to use in leading the group, said it started when people talked on social media about how trashy the region looked. Davenport, 61, suggested they dig down and do some cleanup themselves — particularly now, as Earth Day is celebrated and windblown refuse floats about and lands like grotesque confetti.
Davenport envisions a grassroots organization called the Litter Locusts of Santa Fe landing on various areas around Santa Fe. She also sees it as an opportunity to socialize and suggested this as a group motto: “A little pickin’, a little drinkin.’ ” Neither the name nor the motto has been formally adopted.
In fairness, Davenport said, the credit for the locust label goes to Debra Stark, who has come from Tesuque to work in two of the group’s three litter pickup sessions. Stark suggested they would “descend upon the land like a swarm of locusts” on litter-spattered areas.
“I thought it doesn’t matter where it is, it’s all around us now, unfortunately,” Stark, 66, said of driving in from Tesuque.
Davenport and her comrades in litter are serious about this. Liz Hogan, a locust in good standing, said she would hate for Santa Fe to become a city about which people say: “It’s a beautiful place to visit, but it’s really trashy.”
Government entities in the area say they are trying, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for large volunteer groups to gather for cleanup sessions.
The state Department of Highways intends to renew the “Toss No Mas” campaign soon to nudge the public toward proper trash disposal. The city of Santa Fe parks department maintains some areas, but Santa Fe relies heavily on its public-private kinship with nonprofit Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.
Shirlene Sitton, the city’s environmental services director, said the Great American Cleanup here last weekend attracted 200 volunteers who removed 4½ tons of trash. “Every city in America has litter,” Sitton said. “And I’m not saying Santa Fe is any worse or better than anywhere else. … It does seem like people talking about litter has picked up.”
Santa Fe County has no staff dedicated to litter pickup but has an adopt-a-road program in which citizens may choose a stretch of roadway for upkeep. The county (much like Keep Santa Fe Beautiful) provides the volunteers gloves, trash bags and other necessities.
Davenport said her group has had three outings, two of which she attended. At the third event, during the Great American Cleanup on April 17, she “wimped out because it was windy and cold,” she confessed.
The three events have taken place on the northwest edge of the city, generally along the Alameda and N.M. 599 frontage roads.
In this instance the trendy term “on the ground” (as in, “CNN has reporters on the ground”) is accurate.
“It’s horrible,” Hogan said of the trash problem. “It’s all over Santa Fe.” Hogan, 60, said she has picked up trash for five years along County Road 70 and N.M. 599 Frontage Road. There is illegal dumping of tires, furniture and other items, she said. Hogan said trash-carrying vehicles sometimes don’t have junk properly secured.
She suggested transfer stations for trash have more days in which people can take their garbage there for free. “We need to make it easier for people to do the right thing,” she said.
Local government can help with public service announcements, Hogan said, as can ongoing educational programs stressing community respect and the negativity of littering. Children need to be targeted with such messages, she said.
Hogan said a big volunteer push is required to overcome this problem.
“It needs to be a grassroots effort,” she said. “And let’s let there be lots of Lisas and Lizes.”
Davenport and Hogan said people from all over the city and beyond have joined their group. Some don’t use those roads but just want the city to look better, Davenport said.
The next event is expected to reward the dedication of Debra Stark and clean up areas in her community of Tesuque, along Bishops Lodge Road.
Davenport said they collected 34 bags of trash during their second outing. And more than 65 people on Nextdoor have expressed interest in future pickups, she said.
“I feel like I’ve inadvertently started a little bit of a movement,” she said. “I’m not sure how I will continue it.”
Then she hit upon another marketing inspiration — Litter Locusts of Santa Fe T-shirts.
