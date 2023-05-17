Barbara Bentree takes her dog, Shadow, for a walk Wednesday along the shaded paths at Amelia White Park. Volunteers, including some with the Santa Fe Gardening Club, have been working with the city to renovate the aging park.
Barbara Bentree and her dog, Shadow, are regulars at Amelia White Park.
Her visits combine the daily task of walking Shadow with a meditation, Bentree said; they’re an opportunity to stop and think about the messages on the benches, the bees buzzing, the irrigation system drip, drip, dripping toward root systems.
In the past year or so, Bentree has noticed the park, which sits off Old Santa Fe Trail, grow more and more beautiful. Volunteers have applied new layers of stucco and paint to planters, filling them with new drought-tolerant plants. Benches in bad shape were taken apart for revarnishing and remounting, then put back together again. Someone cleaned the park’s Korean War Memorial so thoroughly it sparkled.
A joint effort between the Santa Fe Garden Club, the city of Santa Fe’s Department of Parks and Open Spaces and a handful of other nature-focused nonprofits, the park’s recent beautification efforts have been underway for nearly a year, said Cyndie Gullickson, one of the garden club members spearheading the transformation efforts.
Garden club members, city officials and community members will gather June 16 to officially welcome new the next era of Amelia White Park.
The restoration celebrates the legacies of two people, Gullickson said.
The first is Frederick Law Olmsted, the first great American landscape architect and a strong supporter of public spaces as a balm for mental health woes. In honor of what would have been Olmsted’s 200th birthday in the spring of 2022, garden clubs across the U.S. were tasked with identifying projects to democratize outdoor spaces to benefit communities.
The Santa Fe Garden Club didn’t have an easy link to Olmsted’s work, Gullickson said; none of his parks — the most notable of which is New York City’s Central Park — are in New Mexico.
But the club could fix up a dilapidated park consistent with Olmsted’s mission. That’s where Amelia White Park came in.
The park’s namesake was an heiress who, upon settling in Santa Fe in 1923, quickly became one of the city’s biggest landowners — famous for maintaining Santa Fe’s now-famous Pueblo- and Spanish-style architecture. Throughout her life, though, White gave much that land back to the city, donating much of the acreage that now encompasses Museum Hill. She also offered her home to house the School for Advanced Research and carved out three acres to serve as Amelia White Park.
Gullickson also noted White also was an at-large member of the Garden Club of America in the early 20th century.
White’s public-minded projects — and the city park that serves as proof of them today — seemed consistent with Olmsted’s vision and worth celebrating, Gullickson said.
“Because it was along the lines of what Frederick Law Olmsted really thought about — places that people would like to go for refreshment and beauty outside — and she had been connected to the garden club, it seemed to make really good sense,” she said.
That’s how the local garden club set its sights on Amelia White Park.
For the past year, the club and Santa Fe parks officials have been working to reinvigorate the park, which had fallen into disrepair after some neglect.
“It’s mostly just playing catch-up at that park,” said Andrew Garcia, the city’s horticultural superintendent.
The garden club paid for a contractor to restucco, recondition and replant the flower beds and transformed the park’s dilapidated rose garden into a pollinator habitat for bees and butterflies. It prioritized drought-tolerant, native plants throughout the space. All told, the club invested about $40,000 in the effort, Gullickson said.
The city’s Parks and Open Spaces Department, meanwhile, provided logistical assistance by ensuring irrigation lines delivered water properly, clearing away undesirable plant material, fixing up park benches and even flattening walking paths, Garcia said. Now, the department is focused on pruning shrubbery, removing weeds and making sure native turf can take root this summer.
Though Garcia said it will take a few years for the space to grow into good shape, he’s looking forward to see the future of Amelia White Park.
“We’re just really excited about sprucing the place up and getting everything fixed,” he said.
“These public spaces are so vital for a functioning community,” Gullickson added.
Park regulars are grateful for the change. Bentree said the park’s improvements this year have made for an even more beautiful community space.
“It’s like a little oasis,” she said.
The work ensures all those who frequent the park — from workers on their lunch breaks to dog-walkers, painters to scribbling novelists — will get to enjoy it for years to come.