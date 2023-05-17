Barbara Bentree and her dog, Shadow, are regulars at Amelia White Park.

Her visits combine the daily task of walking Shadow with a meditation, Bentree said; they’re an opportunity to stop and think about the messages on the benches, the bees buzzing, the irrigation system drip, drip, dripping toward root systems.

In the past year or so, Bentree has noticed the park, which sits off Old Santa Fe Trail, grow more and more beautiful. Volunteers have applied new layers of stucco and paint to planters, filling them with new drought-tolerant plants. Benches in bad shape were taken apart for revarnishing and remounting, then put back together again. Someone cleaned the park’s Korean War Memorial so thoroughly it sparkled.

