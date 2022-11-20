Remember the old fairy tale about the friendly elves who worked after hours to help a poor shoemaker make shoes, and he woke up and was delightfully surprised by the work that had been done in the dark of night?

Well, a modern-day version of that story, involving the creation of a 12-foot circular wall in Fort Marcy park, took place in Santa Fe one day in late October. Then and there, a dozen industrious volunteers gathered to quickly build the 3-foot tall wall around a long-standing sycamore tree free of charge.

OK, so they weren’t elves but rather participants in the 2022 International Stonework Symposium, hosted by Santa Fe’s Stonework Foundation. And though some passersby did come across the laborers at work in the light of day, many others were astounded to wake up the next day and see the new artistic accoutrement.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

