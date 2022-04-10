Voluntary evacuations began Sunday for several communities in the area of the Hermits Peak Fire, which grew from 350 acres on Saturday to 540 on Sunday, according to the Northern New Mexico Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The evacuations apply to San Ignacio, Las Dispensas and Pendaries, according to a news release, which added that winds of more than 60 mph were forecast for the area Sunday. The blaze northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., was 10 percent contained, it added, up from zero percent the day before.
Santana Gomez, who lives north of Hermits Peak on N.M. 94, said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon he was ready to evacuate “when the fire trucks show up.”
Gomez, 22, said he grew up in the area and had never been under a fire evacuation order before, voluntary or otherwise.
“It’s real gloomy out here,” he said of conditions Sunday. “It’s real smoky out here. The wind doesn’t help; you can smell wood burning.”
Gomez said he grew up hunting in the nearby mountains with his great-grandfather.
“It’s going to be crazy to come back if everything is burned,” he said of a possible evacuation. “It’d be weird to come back after seeing things one way for 22 years of your life and then it’s all gone.”
Gomez said he and five family members would head to nearby Las Vegas to stay with other family if needed.
“It hurts me to leave home … but what could you do?” he said. “Your life is more important than material things.”
No structures were at risk Sunday, according to the news release from the Northern New Mexico Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The fire began Wednesday when a controlled burn went awry, spurring questions from some about whether the wind conditions were appropriate for such an action. Firefighters are working to keep the blaze out of Beaver Creek and the Gallinas Municipal Watershed, the news release states.
The response has involved 163 firefighters as well as four Hotshot crews, one specialized crew, eight engines, three helicopters, one rapid extraction module and one tactical water tender, the news release states.
Elsewhere in New Mexico, firefighters made progress in containing the Overflow Fire, which also began as a controlled burn.
They’d reached 70 percent containment of the 1,900-acre fire near Roswell as of Sunday afternoon, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website. Monday’s forecast calls for high winds and low humidity in the area, the site states.
No updates were available Sunday on the Collins Fire. As of Friday, the fire in Gila National Forest was estimated at 1,200 acres with zero percent containment, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service.
