Parents of a Santa Fe High volleyball player who is prohibited from competing on the varsity level this year have filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the New Mexico Activities Association, claiming it failed to take into account allegations of racism and bullying that prompted the girl to transfer from Santa Fe Indian School this year.

Tina Harte and Chris Geissinger, parents of Angelina Geissinger, applied for a temporary restraining order with the First Judicial District Court on Sept. 6 after the NMAA declared their daughter ineligible to play volleyball at the varsity level for Santa Fe High and denied her appeals for a hardship waiver. The NMAA oversees high school sports in the state.

The parents claim Angelina Geissinger faced racist and bullying behavior from Santa Fe Indian School students for being “a light-skinned, blue-eyed Native American,” according to the request.

Popular in the Community