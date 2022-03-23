A visitor was killed early Wednesday afternoon while climbing to the Alcove House at Bandelier National Monument, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The unidentified person was struck by a falling rock and fell about 30 feet down the second of four ladders, the release states. Bandelier rangers and the Los Alamos Fire Department responded, and the woman died from her injuries while she was being lowered via ropes, the release states.
The Alcove House is closed while the death is under investigation.
