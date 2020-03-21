The economic landscape is changing almost hourly, and by the time the coronavirus lockdown ends and life eases back to normal, no one knows what that new normal will be.
Not even economists.
“We’re going to come out of this in a different place,” said Jim Peach, economics professor emeritus at New Mexico State University. “What that is going to be, I don’t know.”
“I won’t claim to have a magic ball,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of New Mexico. “The best thing you want is for this [shelter in place] to be stretched out for as long as possible from the public health point of view. The longer you stretch it out, the greater the price for the economy. This is not something any economy is built to weather.”
The segment of the population that is already paying the biggest price is the same segment that has been paying the price through the golden decade of the bull market on Wall Street — people on the lower end of the wage scale. In Santa Fe, that looks like this: Sixty percent of workers here earn less than $20 per hour, according to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions statistics.
“It’s nothing new for 70 percent of the population in Santa Fe,” said Melynn Schuyler, executive director of YouthWorks, a nonprofit focusing on education and job training for ages 18 to 24. “A week ago, we were all on the hamster wheel, doing what we were supposed to do. Everybody was in the numbness of everyday life, just getting by. This week, everybody is in this alternative reality.”
The restaurant industry, Mitchell said, is a very good bellwether for the overall economy. And in the last few days, we've learned where it is at, with dining out reduced to picking up a foam container.
Santa Fe has more than 400 restaurants. Many are small mom-and-pops operating on slim margins. Many could close and never reopen. Their former employees could scatter like the wind.
“I would say we could lose 20 percent [of the restaurants in Santa Fe],” said Jennifer Rios, co-owner and general manager at Restaurant Martín along with her husband and chef Martín Rios. “If this drags on, we could lose 50 percent. I talked to restaurants this week that don’t have enough money to go a month.”
Mitchell has a similar view.
“It’s probably going to be very, very severe" for restaurants, Mitchell said. ”Small businesses and people who work for them are going to be in big trouble.”
A 2018 U.S. Federal Reserve Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households determined 40 percent of Americans do not have $400 available for an unexpected expense.
Rios said the restaurant industry is an intense challenge in the best of times, as restaurant workers overall aren’t necessarily adept at saving when things are flush. That's exacerbated during seasonal troughs — or a coronavirus trench.
The sliver of good news?
“For those of us who survive, there will be changes as well,” Rios said. “We have an extreme labor shortage in our industry. We are fighting over the same pool of qualified candidates. There may be a bit of a buyer’s market" for employers when the economy bounces back.
The Economic Policy Institute on Thursday estimated an overall job loss of 4.3 percent in New Mexico by summer due to COVID-19 and a 28.2 percent loss in the tourism and hospitality sector, where the national average job loss is expected to be 25.1 percent. New Mexico has the 10th-highest projected job loss in tourism and hospitality. Nevada is at the top, with a potential 40 percent loss after the state recently shut down all casinos.
The vast majority of New Mexico’s residents live in the bigger cities, but the state government’s coffers are substantially filled by the oil and natural gas fields in the southeastern corner of the state. Oil prices have plummeted to the mid-$20-per-barrel range, prompting legislative leaders to call for a special session to stave off a shortfall.
“The really big question, of course, is oil,” Peach said. “In the near term, I don’t think we’re going to see huge cuts [in the state budget]. We have huge reserves. New Mexico can deal with it, given our reserve level, this fiscal year and probably next. We’re not facing an immediate crisis.”
It's all about timing
Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce leaders believe the financial crisis will run its course by later in the year and hope that by the fourth quarter, "businesses will be able to recoup some of their losses," Chamber President Bridget Dixson said.
But getting from March to the fall is going to be hard: Financial services giant JPMorgan Chase predicts a 14 percent drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the second quarter through June.
“After that, there will be a certain bounce back,” Mitchell said, basing his beliefs on the apparent flattening of the coronavirus in China after two months. “My guess is the second quarter is going to be a mess. The third quarter might be slightly less of a mess.”
The next question is how is America going to dig itself out of whatever hole the economy tumbles into? The answer, observers say, revolves back to massive government intervention but also the role the private sector will play.
“You have two to four staff instead of 50 regularly,” Rios said about limiting service to takeout and delivery. “It’s ultimately going to come back to government.”
Which brings us to unemployment benefits.
Usually, newly unemployed workers have to wait a week before qualifying for payments, and they must demonstrate they are seeking work each week. That requirement is being waived for four weeks for people laid off directly because of the coronavirus.
Schuyler would rather see a system in which jobs seek out the unemployed.
“Let’s find a way to have these people mobilized to become a resource for the community and not just turn our back on them,” Schuyler said. “Those people are valuable and can give back and help those in need [such as at senior residential facilities]. There should be a list of the unemployed that we can access.”
Another answer for Schuyler is the sharing economy that has flowered over the past 15 to 20 years. Millennials, especially, are fluent in the sharing economy, which crosses the spectrum from not owning a car in favor of using Uber or Lyft to having fewer possessions and to concepts such as bike sharing, co-working and peer-to-peer lending.
"We have to share everything," she said. "We have to share resources, share money, share transportation. Desperation will set in if we don't take care of each other."
But for many, here and elsewhere, it comes down to small business. And the experts say small businesses will have an especially difficult challenge through forced closures and the looming economic quagmire.
“They will go to a bank: ‘I need a loan for the next six months. I have no assets. I have no revenue,’ ” Peach said, imagining what a small-business owner might say. “That’s going to be tough.”
Mitchell said major government intervention “without a doubt” will be needed, but the currently proposed payment of up to $1,200 to each American doesn’t impress him much.
“Tossing billions of dollars out of an airplane — I’m not sure that is very effective,” he said. “How effective are you in targeting those dollars to small businesses and households that don’t have an alternative? The question is: How effective will government be in providing support for them to survive?”
