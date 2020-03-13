New Mexico’s $7 billion tourism industry has gotten its first look at life with COVID-19.
It ain't pretty.
Noting statistics that show hotel lodgings had declined across the state even in the weeks before the coronavirus spread to New Mexico, state Tourism Secretary Jen Schroer on Friday acknowledged that rocky times for a critical element of the New Mexico economy had hit home.
“This week has been extremely difficult for our state,” she said.
Hotel lodging across the state decreased 7.3 percent the week of March 1, nearly 2 percent the week of Feb 23 and 2.6 percent the week of Feb. 16. State figures were unavailable for this week, but the La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe reported a 30 percent decline for the week of March 8.
The Tourism Department will continue marketing the state but said the pitches will be limited to brand awareness. The department will continue building relationships with travel writers but no tours for writers will be offered for now, Schroer said.
The state agency plans to catalogue all event cancellations and post them online next week.
State museums will remain open, for the time being, but events with more than 100 people are banned. The mass gathering ban applies to indoor and outdoor events, Schroer said.
“[Tourism] demand can recover quickly,” Schroer said, noting the six- to nine-month comebacks following the SARS and H1N1 scares.
The tourism sector in Santa Fe took a wallop this past week as Santa Fe’s largest tourism attraction, Meow Wolf, closed through March 31, at which time the arts collaborative will reevaluate the situation. The Lensic is also shuttered through April 9.
“The end of March and most of April is going to be in the tank,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
El Rancho de las Golondrinas does not open its living history museum until June 4, but the organization has canceled its Winter Lecture Series scheduled for March 31; volunteer training on March 14, 21, 28 and April 4; and the Spanish Colonial Days on April 7, 14, 16 and 21.
Santa Fe Spa will close Saturday until April 13.
Surrounding states are in spring break season, and at the start of the week, Santa Fe hotels had not seen any cancellations from Texas, Colorado and Arizona. Since then, Hotel Santa Fe has seen some spring break group cancellations but individual families are still coming, managing partner Paul Margetson said.
“It’s not as good as it was [at the start of the week],” Margetson said. “[But] the drive market is still strong.”
La Fonda on the Plaza through this weekend lost 30 to 40 percent of its spring break visitors of families with primary and secondary students, and so far 50 percent of spring break bookings have been cancelled for next week, general manager Rik Blyth said.
“We will have people coming,” Blyth said. “Group booking, we have almost disappeared through April. Most are trying to push it to summer.”
La Fonda has applied social distance philosophy to its La Plazuela restaurant.
“We have taken tables out of our restaurant to make that six-foot distance,” Blyth said.
Amid the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation, Taos Ski Valley announced Friday it plans to close the ski resort for the remaining two weeks of the originally scheduled 2019-2020 ski season.
March 22 is the new scheduled closing date and this will include The Blake at Taos Ski Valley hotel, and Taos Air service from Texas and California. All remaining events, including the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships scheduled for April 10 – 12, have been cancelled.
Ski Santa Fe said in a Friday posting on its website that "we are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant in maintaining a high standard of cleanliness across the resort."
