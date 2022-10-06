Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 have plateaued in New Mexico, with the dominant omicron variants causing milder symptoms than some previous strains, acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Thursday.

He attributed the "generally good" news on the virus to vaccinations and more widely available treatments.

Still, he said at an afternoon news conference, the numbers of New Mexicans who have received the new omicron booster are lower than those of previous COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

