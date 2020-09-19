The number of coronavirus cases at the Lea County Correctional Facility has increased to 37, the state Department of Health announced Saturday.
The prison in far southeastern New Mexico has recorded 33 cases in the past week, including 18 on Saturday.
The cases were among 164 reported statewide, bringing New Mexico's total case count to 27,512.
Health officials also reported six more deaths, including two in San Juan County, two in Chaves County and one each in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties. In all, 847 people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
According to the state, 68 people were hospitalized for the disease on Saturday and 15,342 people had recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.