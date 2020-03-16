COVID-19 has changed the way Americans deal with life. It’s also altering their approach to death.
Efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 are changing the way funeral homes and mourners approach funerals and memorial services.
The response to the virus is changing at such a rapid pace that funeral directors said they are just trying to keep up.
“This is so new we haven’t really had any experience with it,” said Bob Clifford, manager of Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe.
As of Friday afternoon, Clifford said, two families had canceled a funeral event and he expects that number to increase as other religious organizations follow the lead of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which canceled all church services until April 6.
While funeral home staff who handle bodies of the deceased have always had to follow strict safety protocols, they are now being extra cautious, said Chris Trujillo, general manager at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe.
Riverside staff have attended a training session about COVID-19 for funeral industry employees that included information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“They are just a little bit more careful than what we have already been providing our families because we are not fully aware of a person’s medical history when we take them into our care,” Trujillo said
Meanwhile, restrictions by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe caused a family to cancel plans. Lydia Ortiz planned to celebrate the life of her daughter, Jennifer Ortiz Vigil, near the one-year anniversary of her death at a Mass on Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Instead of the Mass, Ortiz asked family to think about her daughter Sunday.
“We just have to stick together and try to rid ourselves of this terrible scourge,” Ortiz said. “It’s very frightening, [but] they’re all doing the right things, I think, and we’ll see how it goes. And I don’t mind at all. I just think it’s just the right thing to do.”
Trujillo said his company is limiting services in its chapel to no more than 75 people and will give family members alternatives to a large funeral service.
“We are trying to help them,” Trujillo said. “We understand they need closure as well.”
People can arrange a small final viewing or opt for things like immediate burials or cremations, Trujillo said.
According to the CDC, there is no risk of attending services for a person who has died of COVID-19, but people should consider not touching the body of someone who had the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, one funeral event had been canceled, Trujillo said.
Clifford said Rivera is suggesting services be limited to immediate family.
“It’s an unknown how long this ordeal will continue and what the future in this holds,” Clifford said. “We’re hoping that it’s just a minimum amount of cases and in just a few weeks all of this will kind of spiral down to being OK.”
Clifford said he has a stock of protective equipment, but he is concerned about keeping enough hand sanitizer and paper towels for both staff and people who come to the funeral home.
Trujillo said he is facing problems getting the supplies he needs within the funeral industry, even as store shelves of antibacterial soap, gloves and toilet paper empty across Northern New Mexico.
“Even funeral supplies companies are out of personal protective equipment,” he said.
