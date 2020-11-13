The Target store in Santa Fe was closed to in-store shopping Friday morning after having at least four state responses to confirmed novel coronavirus cases among its employees within a 14-day period.
The Zafarano Road store announced the closure in phone message. It was still providing pickup service.
The New Mexico Environment Department referred the Target case to the state Department of Health, which decides whether to issue a notice of closure to a business after reports of employee infections lead to what are known as rapid responses. The agency issued a two-week closure notice to Target on Friday.
Businesses with four or more rapid responses within a two-week period may be subject to a mandatory 14-day closure under an Oct. 22 order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Target reached the four-report threshold Wednesday.
“The referral was then carefully reviewed which takes a few days, keeping in mind, Wednesday was a state holiday,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “It is our understanding the [Environment Department] received word from Target management the store has already voluntarily closed without the DOH closure notice being served.”
The store's projected reopening date is Nov. 27.
The Environment Department has received reports of 12 confirmed cases among Target employees since Oct. 25, spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said.
The closure falls within Target’s monthlong Black Friday deals. Target set aside the traditional post-Thanksgiving Black Friday holiday shopping deals and instead adopted Black Friday discounts each Thursday through Saturday in November.
Target isn't the first business the state has shut down for meeting the four-report threshold. Chaparral Materials in Santa Fe closed Nov. 3 and is set for reopening Tuesday. Walmart Supercenter in Farmington closed Nov. 7 with a scheduled Nov. 21 reopening date.
The governor's order on business closures due to rapid responses does have some wiggle room: “Notwithstanding this provision, a ‘retail space’ may be permitted to continue operating if the Department of Health, after consultation with the Environment Department, determines that the business is a necessary provider of goods or services within the community in light of geographic considerations.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Target has been very lackadaisical about these events. Unlike other stores (like Market Street) they don't bother to have the remaining employees tested to see if they have also been infected. It is very disconcerting for long-time employees who are endangering themselves being on the front lines and receiving little thanks for it. At the very least, all these loyal employees should be receiving bonuses and raises.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.