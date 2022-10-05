ALBUQUERQUE — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who scored a major upset victory against a former Democratic governor in a blue stronghold last year, stumped for GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti during a raucous, standing-room-only campaign rally Wednesday.

The event, which drew a crowd of roughly 300, marked the third time a Republican governor has traveled to New Mexico to campaign for Ronchetti, a former longtime TV weatherman who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned for Ronchetti at a Carlsbad rally in August, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stumped for Ronchetti in Albuquerque last month.

