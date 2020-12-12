Virgin Galactic attempted its first spaceflight from New Mexico Saturday morning with some complications.
According to Nasaspaceflight.com, a blog that tracks rocket launches, two veteran astronauts took off in a smaller spacecraft attached to a larger one. After the smaller aircraft was released at high altitude, it lit its engine but aborted one second into firing, according to the blog.
Virgin Galactic posted on social media that everyone was safe.
"The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape," the company said on Twitter. "We have several motors ready at Spaceport America. We will check the vehicle and be back to flight soon."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.