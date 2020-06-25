Virgin Galactic on Thursday announced a successful second flight in preparation for its launch of commercial space flights from New Mexico in the near future.
The company says the second test flight from Spaceport America is "another important milestone" in its work toward jumpstarting a for-profit space flight service after the "SpaceShipTwo Unity" reached 652 mph at an altitude of 51,000 feet.
The test run follows a rehearsal last weekend meant to test the new Spaceport facility and equipment. According to Virgin Galactic, the company still has to make "final modifications" to the eventual commercial spaceship cabin and extensive inspections before flights can begin.
“I am thrilled with the team’s hard work to complete today’s test flight successfully," Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a statement. "It was an important test that, pending data review, means we can now start preparing the vehicles for powered flight. Our focus for this year remains unchanged on ensuring the vehicles and our operations are prepared for long-term, regular commercial spaceflight service."
The state has worked with Virgin Galactic since 2006 under former Gov. Bill Richardson to make New Mexico the location of Spaceport America — paying some $220 million in construction costs from state funds that are expected to deliver about $75 million to the state in 2029.
New Mexico is still waiting on wealthy, would-be space travelers to blast into the atmosphere after years of delays from Virgin Galactic. Roughly 600 people from 60 countries have already purchased tickets, which previously sold for $250,000 each.
"I'm excited by the continued progress Virgin Galactic has made in New Mexico and confident in their work going forward," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Our state has the opportunity to be a leader in commercial spaceflight, and partners like Virgin Galactic are leading the way."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.