A human spaceflight successfully launched and landed in New Mexico on Saturday.
The mothership that hauls Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity ascended to about 44,000 feet before releasing the smaller spacecraft to the upper atmosphere. The company said both spacecraft landed safely.
"After so many years and so much hard work, New Mexico has finally reached the stars,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state's scientific legacy has been honored by this important achievement, one that took guts and faith and an unwavering belief in what New Mexico can achieve — and indeed is destined to achieve. I can't wait to see what comes next."
Previous launches from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences were unsuccessful: Two were postponed and one was aborted in midflight.
The company hopes to eventually launch 400 commercial flights a year from New Mexico. Virgin is in dire need of a revenue stream as Reuters reported the company lost $130 million last quarter, compounding last year’s net loss of $377 million.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
A ton of money has gone into all this and they are asking for more. What is this one flight that actually worked. The money spent on this could probably feed NM residents for years. All so some very rich people can book a flight to space.
According to the press release, the vehicle reached an altitude of 89.2 kilometers maximum. Space is defined as the Karman Line, at 100 kilometers, so short of being in space.
