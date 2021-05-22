A human spaceflight successfully launched and landed Saturday in New Mexico.
The mothership that hauls Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity ascended to about 44,000 feet before releasing the smaller spacecraft to the upper atmosphere. The company said both spacecraft landed safely.
"After so many years and so much hard work, New Mexico has finally reached the stars,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state's scientific legacy has been honored by this important achievement, one that took guts and faith and an unwavering belief in what New Mexico can achieve — and indeed is destined to achieve. I can't wait to see what comes next."
Previous launches from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences were unsuccessful: Two were postponed and one was aborted midflight.
CJ Sturckow, who on Saturday became the first astronaut to fly into space from three states, and Dave Mackay piloted the VSS Unity, while Kelly Latimer and Michael Masucci piloted the mothership, VMS Eve.
New Mexico became the third state to launch people into space as the VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3, three times the speed of sound, and reached an altitude of 55.45 miles, according to a news release from Virgin Galactic, which employs around 170 people in New Mexico.
Virgin Galactic said it will conduct a review of test data and thoroughly inspect the spacecraft before planning another test flight from the spaceport, which uses the nearby White Sands Missile Range restricted airspace.
"Space travel is a bold and adventurous endeavor, and I am incredibly proud of our talented team for making the dream of private space travel a reality," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. "We will immediately begin processing the data gained from this successful test flight, and we look forward to sharing news on our next planned milestone.”
While Virgin Galactic has said it hopes to one day launch 400 spaceflights per year, Erik Seedhouse, spaceflight operations professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, has said Virgin still has "many, many more test flights" before launching commercial flights.
The company is in dire need of a revenue stream as it lost $130 million last quarter, compounding last year’s net loss of $377 million.
A ton of money has gone into all this and they are asking for more. What is this one flight that actually worked. The money spent on this could probably feed NM residents for years. All so some very rich people can book a flight to space.
According to the press release, the vehicle reached an altitude of 89.2 kilometers maximum. Space is defined as the Karman Line, at 100 kilometers, so short of being in space.
It's not quite that simple. According to Wikipedia: "The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), an international standard-setting and record-keeping body for aeronautics and astronautics, defines the Kármán line as the altitude of 100 kilometres (62 miles; 330,000 feet) above Earth's mean sea level. Other organizations do not all use this definition. For instance, the US Air Force and NASA define the limit to be 50 miles (80 km) above sea level. There is no international law defining the edge of space, and therefore the limit of national airspace."
