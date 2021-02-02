Virgin Galactic hopes the third time will be the charm as it schedules New Mexico's first human spaceflight from Spaceport America on Feb. 13 after one postponement and one failed blastoff.
In mid-December, a mothership hauled the SpaceShip Two Unity to about 50,000 feet in altitude, but a second after the smaller spacecraft's rockets ignited to propel it to the upper atmosphere, a computer aborted the test flight. The two pilots glided safely back to Earth, just not from the 50-mile height that was intended.
That aborted attempt came after Virgin postponed a test flight slated for late November in response to a state health order that called for nonessential businesses to shut down for two weeks because coronavirus cases had spiked.
Virgin officials were lower-key Monday about the pending flight than in prior attempts.
“We are pleased to be able to get back to the skies and continue our flight test program," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.
Virgin representatives couldn't be reached to answer questions about what exactly malfunctioned during the failed flight.
But a key objective of the upcoming flight will be to test the remedial work done since the aborted flight, the company said in a statement.
Crews have analyzed the possible reasons why computers halted the rocket motor's ignition, completed the corrective work and carried out ground testing, Virgin said. The next stage will be to assess this work during a test flight to the edge of space, the company said.
Two pilots will operate the otherwise empty craft.
The flight will test the customer cabin, the flight controls and the ship's upgraded horizontal stabilizers.
The ship will carry NASA "payloads" or hardware as part of the agency's program to test new space-travel technologies. Virgin is among half a dozen companies that were awarded a combined $45 million contract for payload testing.
A second rocket-boosted flight will have two pilots plus four personnel in the cabin. After that, a third test flight will carry Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.
Virgin has given no updates on when those flights will take place.
Virgin executives and state leaders have said they welcome the maiden test flight from the spaceport after years of delays in making commercial flights materialize. Virgin foresees launching up to 400 suborbital commercial flights a month from the site.
Branson and former Gov. Bill Richardson announced plans in 2006 to build the for-profit spaceport.
Since then, the state has spent about $220 million building the facility at a remote desert site about 25 miles southeast of Truth and Consequences.
The prospect of flying high above Earth has generated enough interest to sell 600 tickets at $200,000 to $250,000 each. Another 900 people have paid $1,000 for reserved seats.
"I wish them well," said state Rep. Rebecca Dow, a Republican from Truth or Consequences, whose district covers the spaceport. "I want them to succeed because the largest-growing industry in our world is the space industry."
Virgin employs 180 people at the spaceport, 100 of whom are New Mexicans, Dow said, adding most of the jobs pay six-figure salaries with benefits.
Given the state's hefty investment in the spaceport, she said she wants Virgin and other companies to make it a vital commercial aerospace hub.
"The infrastructure is there,” Dow said. “Why would we not fully maximize it?"
