The closest thing to normal is returning at Violet Crown as the 11-screen independent movie house in the Railyard prepares to reopen Friday for general admission.
Violet Crown opened March 19 with an initiative called RSVP Cinema, allowing groups to rent out a theater for a private viewing.
Now regular screenings will be back — but at 33 percent capacity. The assigned seating will be programmed to leave an empty seat between parties, Violet Crown marketing director David Gil said in an interview.
About four or five screens will be open at any time, with each left empty for 30 minutes after a showing.
One screen will remain available for RSVP Cinema rentals of current releases or Violet Crown’s JukeBox Cinema offerings of more than 100 classic art, independent and Hollywood films.
Showing Friday for the general admission opening will be Wrath of Man; the No. 1 box office hit Demon Slayer: Mugen Train; last week’s No. 1 release Mortal Kombat; the 2021 Sundance documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street; best picture Oscar winner Nomadland; and News of the World, starring Tom Hanks, who frequented Violet Crown while in Santa Fe shooting the film, the theater said in a news release.
“There is something unique and special about sitting in a darkened theater with a group of people and experiencing a film on the big screen,” Violet Crown owner Bill Banowsky said in a release. “It is something that can’t be replicated at home.”
So far, Violet Crown is the only Santa Fe movie theater to reopen.
The Regal Cinemas website lists May 21 openings at both Santa Fe locations.
Santa Fe Place mall General Manager Jim Schertzing said, however, he has not yet heard from the company about its opening plans. “We are anticipating it. They are saying very soon.”
