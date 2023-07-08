Correction appended.
When Santa Fe police were alerted in May about an armed man in a mental health crisis who might be suicidal, Officer Steven Lopez was the first to arrive.
Although court documents show Lopez was a member of the city's Alternate Response Unit, created to serve people in distress, he wasn’t there in that capacity, according to both Police Chief Paul Joye and Kyra Ochoa, Community Health and Safety director.
“To my knowledge, he responded because he was an officer who responded,” Joye said, noting 911 dispatchers had provided police with notes stating the man in the arroyo, John Eames, 77, had already fired a gun.
“If there is a deadly weapon present, there is absolutely no role for the Alternative Response Unit,” Ochoa said. “It was coincidental — that’s not the right word, but it wasn’t intentional that an ARU officer responded,” she later added.
Although initial reports indicate police were called to the scene for a welfare check, the incident resulted in the fatal shooting of Eames. Police have said officers fired when Eames reached toward a pocket where he had put his gun.
Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit, launched in May 2021, is one of several created in New Mexico cities in recent years. The initiative, in which social workers and medical professionals answer calls about people in need of shelter or mental health care, is designed to ease pressure on police while offering a safety net, guiding people to resources and treatment.
Most of these units, however, are not equipped to address more serious incidents involving a person in crisis. If someone at the breaking point is armed with a weapon and suicidal or threatening violence toward others, the response is certain to be a team of law enforcement officers wielding firearms.
With no real systems or teams in place in most cities to help someone like Eames, who was both suffering from a mental health crisis and armed, police should evaluate better types of responses, attorney Laura Schauer Ives said.
“The problem with law enforcement is even when dealing with a mental health crisis — if they see everything as a nail, right, they’re going to use a hammer,” she said.
Schauer Ives was one of the attorneys who represented the family of 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez in a lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe after the young man, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was shot and killed by city police in 2017.
Benavidez had barricaded himself in an apartment following an eviction and refused to leave, police said. Amid an hourslong SWAT team standoff, officers approached a window to the apartment unit and broke it. One officer fired 16 shots into the opening; another fired once. Benavidez’s family settled their complaint with the city for $400,000.
Eames’ family declined to comment on the police response to his crisis or his death.
Law enforcement agencies need to treat such situations delicately, Schauer Ives said.
“If somebody is in the midst of a mental health crisis, there are things that they can do to slow down the situation, to create distance, time and an opportunity to have more of a meaningful conversation with somebody who is struggling,” she said. “And when they don’t do that, the result is inevitable.”
Ochoa pointed to “other tools in the toolbox” when discussing how police are equipped to handle situations like the one involving Eames and cited the department’s crisis negotiation team.
One crisis negotiator, Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez, responded to the May 12 report about Eames. But Joye said Alire-Maez’s presence during the shooting had nothing to do with this role. Like Lopez, the sergeant responded as part of his regular patrol duties. Joye said the department made no requests for certain teams or personnel to respond.
“All of our officers receive training in crisis intervention as well as assessments of situations for when a call is appropriate for an ARU response,” Joye wrote in a text message. “Calls such as this particular case are dynamic and rapidly evolving, and assessments by first responding personnel and supervisors will dictate how and when ARU and [the crisis negotiation team] are notified.”
The city of Las Cruces debuted a slightly different ARU model earlier this year called Project LIGHT, an acronym for “Lessen the Incidence of Grief, Harm and Trauma.” Certified firefighter-paramedics and social workers on the team can respond to potentially dangerous incidents alongside other first responders. Las Cruces fire Chief Jason Smith said under a “co-response model,” Project LIGHT personnel initially hang back during a dangerous encounter.
“They’re always going to be waiting for law enforcement to de-escalate things enough to where there’s no weapons or life threats to the team before they make contact,” Smith said.
Las Cruces is weighing options to alter Project LIGHT so it might also serve as a more traditional alternative response unit, addressing less serious incidents on its own when appropriate.
“The way that we have it ... set up and the way that we’re having success is they’re always going to have that option of being called to the scene by a fire crew that’s already there, or a police officer who is already on scene, or one of our mental health providers in the community who end up calling. So that’s always going to happen where they’ll have some facet of co-response,” Smith said.
Farmington’s ARU, which launched its pilot program in July 2019 before going live in August 2020, operates similarly to Santa Fe’s in that it does not respond to potentially violent incidents, fire department Deputy Chief Brandon Heard said.
“We feel that utilizing the most important resources for the circumstance is ideal,” he said, adding the police department has the resources, training and knowledge to handle incidents that could become violent.
The ARU, meanwhile, is there to support the fire department, emergency medical services and police “in transporting folks that are intoxicated and need a safe place to go. They’re not there to handle violent circumstances,” Heard said.
Gabriela Solis of the Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab said there is not a “one-size-fits-all” model for alternative response units nationwide Solis is an assistant director of the lab’s criminal justice team and leads the Harvard Kennedy School’s Alternative 9-1-1 Emergency Response Implementation Cohort, which has helped local governments across the U.S. create alternative response units in their communities. She said it depends on each jurisdiction’s comfort level whether an alternative response unit should help during potentially dangerous situations.
The Government Performance Lab isn’t necessarily prescribing a model, Solis said. “I think we’re more interested in supporting the governments to define what the right model for their community and their needs are given their specific emergency response system.”
She said the cohort has worked with about 30 cities and counties, and none of them has implemented units like Santa Fe’s ARU, with a dedicated police officer assigned to it.
“There are a few governments that we support that are setting up teams that are unarmed, don’t include law enforcement [and] go out to ... nonviolent behavioral health calls in lieu of traditional emergency response,” Solis said.
Joye said whether an expansion of the ARU will include more dedicated officers like Lopez to bolster its ability to respond to more dangerous situations likely will depend on what the city and the unit ask of his department.
“I don’t want to say, ‘No, never,’ or ‘Definitely.’ ... Our preference is that the unit doesn’t respond to active threats or situations where we know there are weapons involved,” Joye said. “However, who knows what the future holds years from now as the unit grows and we get more resources.”
Schauer Ives argued deaths like Eames’ are preventable and can be largely avoided if police apply their training in real time. Police shouldn’t “bark orders” at people who are having a mental health crisis and treat the situation like “a criminal standoff,” she said.
“Their failure to recognize that everything is not furthered by sort of a strong police showing is going to get them in trouble time and time again,” she said.
This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Alternative Response Unit was part of the police department. While there is a police officer who is part of it, the unit is part of the Santa Fe Fire Department. The error was made in editing.