051223_LS_Shooting_2.jpg

Officer with the Santa Fe Police Department work the scene of an officer-involved shooting May 12. Police shot John Eames, 77, who was reported to be having a mental health crisis, when officers said he reached for a gun. Eames died June 6 from his injuries.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Correction appended.

When Santa Fe police were alerted in May about an armed man in a mental health crisis who might be suicidal, Officer Steven Lopez was the first to arrive.

Although court documents show Lopez was a member of the city's Alternate Response Unit, created to serve people in distress, he wasn’t there in that capacity, according to both Police Chief Paul Joye and Kyra Ochoa, Community Health and Safety director.

