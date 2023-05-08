4799399_101117CityCouncil_65_CMYK.jpg

City Councilor Renee Villarreal announced Monday she won't run for a third term.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

District 1 City Councilor Renee Villarreal made it official Monday: She's not running for reelection.

Villarreal announced in an email she would not seek a third term and plugged one of the six candidates who have indicated they will run for the seat, which encompasses northern and parts of eastern Santa Fe.

"When I first started on this path as an elected official, I indicated that I would commit to two terms and then step down to create space for the next leader as part of my values of building community leadership and ensuring diverse voices have access to positions of power," Villarreal wrote. "It has been my highest honor and privilege to serve as City Councilwoman for District 1. I have served with integrity, consistency, and, unapologetically, with heart."

