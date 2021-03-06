A few years ago, Ddumba Hakim sent out long-shot requests on Facebook from his home in Kyamulibwa, Uganda, hoping someone somewhere would help the disadvantaged families in his village.
After receiving that message and talking to Hakim about his village, Brian McMahon of Madrid, N.M., decided to lend a hand.
McMahon started a nonprofit called New Village Alliance in 2019 to raise money online and from within Madrid. He raised around $20,000 in 2020, and the funds have helped establish a chicken farm, water wells and schooling in Kyamulibwa, a community of some 22,000 people.
"When I met Brian on Facebook all I said is I want to change my life, the lives of my family and lives of many [disadvantaged] children, widows and elder people around my community," Hakim said over Facebook.
When a few locals raised questions about a potential scam, McMahon, who has worked as a sculptor, builder, kung fu instructor, psychotherapist and now operates Madrid's water system, flew to Kyamulibwa to see for himself.
"Some people were sharing articles about scams with orphanages in Uganda. I think I'm a pretty good judge of people, and I was 99 percent sure I wasn't being scammed. But I couldn't expect the public to take my word for it," McMahon said. "But we were right. Ddumba and his brother are honest, and when I got there everything was like they said it was."
The village also is building an orphanage with money from Madrid.
"What I'm most excited about in the future for my village is to see all orphans, [disadvantaged] children have free education and shelter," Hakim said over Facebook.
McMahon, who is returning to Uganda this month, said he is working with a group in Albuquerque to adapt a similar model to support another village over Facebook instead of a multinational organization.
"I don't [think] we could have done this 10 years ago, but with technology it's cheaper and more efficient and more personable than donating through a big organization," McMahon said. "We sort of cut out the middleman. No high-paid CEOs, and a lot more engagement."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.