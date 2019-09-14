Villa Therese Catholic Clinic, which has offered free medical care to children in the community for more than eight decades — and two years ago began serving adults as well — has been expanding its reach far beyond its downtown location, providing access to basic dental, vision and health care needs at new pop-up clinics around the city.
The nonprofit’s organizers say the year-old initiative has a goal, in particular, of assisting low-income immigrants who otherwise might not be able to afford — or feel safe — stepping foot in a doctor’s office.
“We really try to make them comfortable and let them know we’re there to help them,” said Victoria Otero, the clinic’s executive director.
The first off-site clinic in the summer of 2018 hosted 35 people at the San Isidro Catholic Church on Agua Fría Street, Otero said.
Since then, 250 people have been served at 14 off-site screenings across Santa Fe and beyond. While the majority of locales are Catholic churches — “A lot of immigrants go to church,” Otero said — other locations include the El Rancho Senior Center, Taos Pueblo Head Start and Santa Fe Pubic Schools’ Adelante Program.
Adelante, located in the school district’s B.F. Young Professional Center on Camino Sierra Vista, is a monthly destination.
Attiana Virella-Fuentes, the program coordinator at Adelante, said the clinics have “been really beneficial.”
“A lot of our families don’t have access to these things. A lot of them have never seen a dentist or an optometrist,” Virella-Fuentes said. “Because they are willing to come to us, it’s increased access.”
During the off-site screenings, volunteers — dental hygienists, pediatricians and even a dermatologist — offer basic medical checkups, dental appointments and eye exams. Otero said there also are ample educational opportunities for patients to learn about nutrition, diabetes and how to calculate body mass index, to name a few.
The concept, she added, is unique: “We’re the only clinic like this in the state.”
The Villa Therese, housed on the downtown campus of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, was founded in 1937 by the Cincinnati-based Sisters of Charity. First known as the Catholic Clinic, Villa Therese originally offered free health care to children 18 and under. Since 2017, however, “we serve anybody,” Otero said. While it doesn’t charge fees for its services, it does take donations from those who can afford to pay.
The change stemmed from a 2017 to 2019 community health needs assessment by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, which revealed uninsured adults have an even harder time than kids without health insurance in accessing care.
The report also showed a majority of Santa Fe residents without insurance live on Airport Road or in the historic community of Agua Fría village — about 30 minutes from the Villa Therese’s location on Cathedral Place.
Because the assessment says 76 percent of noncitizens in the city lack health insurance, Otero said she believes many are in areas outside central Santa Fe. That reality prompted her to launch Villa Therese’s off-campus screenings at the start of last summer.
“To decrease those barriers, we decided to take our services into the community, in facilities they [immigrants] trust,” she said.
Eventually, Otero said, she’d like to have a list of 24 off-site screening locations, from which Villa Therese will visit two per month.
For Maricela Sanchez, who has taken her daughters — 12-year-old Camilla Godoy and 18-year-old Govanna Godoy — to Villa Therese for the last nine years, the clinic has operated as her family’s only affordable option.
“It has helped me a lot with them, because it is donation-based,” Sanchez said in Spanish, adding Govanna does not have insurance. “When [Govanna] got sick, they would schedule her as soon as possible.”
Margaret Sullivan-Blanch, who worked at Villa Therese from 2000-08 and takes her two grandkid to the clinic for dental and pediatric services, agreed.
“I know we couldn’t afford the dental without [Villa Therese],” she said. “I think it’s a really good screening resource for the population that’s really in need.”
That’s the hope, Otero said, emphasizing that reaching immigrants is the top priority.
“Especially with what’s going on in the federal administration — it’s crazy time right now,” she said. “I think they’re scared of being deported.”
In the future, Otero said, it’s possible the off-site clinics won’t be necessary to reach the low-income immigrant population. She is working to raise $300,000 to construct a new Villa Therese clinic on Hopewell Street — a midtown spot off Second Street she feels would be more convenient and familiar.
“There’s a number of factors that affect the poorer population in need, so working to eliminate some of the barriers — a big one is location — it’s breaking down those barriers of fear and access,” she said. “It’s an opportunity zone.”
Additionally, “building a new clinic where it suits the needs of the patients, where we’ve got the right amount of exam rooms, we’ve got enough parking, we add a garden, it helps make sure we can be more sustainable for the future.”
IF YOU GO
What: Villa Therese Catholic Clinic offers on-campus and off-site health screenings.
When: The health screening times vary, but on the last Wednesday of every month, they run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Adelante.
Where: Locations vary. A monthly screening at Santa Fe Public Schools’ Adelante Program is at 1300 Camino Sierra Vista. Villa Therese is based at 219 Cathedral Place, on the downtown campus of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
For information: 505-983-8561, or email execdirector@vtccsf.org