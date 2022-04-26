The celebration at Villa Therese Catholic Clinic was a long time coming.
After operating for 85 years in a small adobe building behind the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in downtown Santa Fe, the medical clinic moved last year to a midtown neighborhood where residents were more in need of its free health services.
Officials were hoping to open the doors to a new 32,000-square-foot facility on Hopewell Street in November but were delayed due to unexpected remodeling needs, Executive Director Victoria Otero said.
Doctors, public health officials and neighbors gathered outside the clinic Tuesday to finally mark the start of services for some of the city’s most underserved residents — such as uninsured patients and immigrants.
“I’m proud to say we reached our goal of increasing access to care for the most vulnerable in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, and we are able to do it in our beautiful new facility in our new neighborhood,” Otero said.
Villa Therese Catholic Clinic was founded in 1937 by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati to provide basic medical services for children. At the time, low-income residents lived in the downtown area near the cathedral. As the district evolved into a tourist hub, however, the city saw a shift in its population.
Over time, Otero said, people who needed the clinic’s free services the most moved farther south, to Agua Fría village, the midtown area or neighborhoods near Airport Road, and many struggled to make the trip downtown for medical care.
“We are trying to meet them in the middle here by being closer and more available where they live and trying to decrease the barriers for care,” Otero said.
Mayor Alan Webber, who attended Tuesday’s celebration, said “this clinic could not be better located, and its outreach couldn’t be more valuable because of its volunteer base and the fact that it’s free.”
Many of the doctors who provide care at the clinic — funded primarily through grants, fundraisers and donations — work as volunteers.
The clinic offers a variety of services for adults and children, including eye exams, childhood immunizations and skin cancer screenings, and will soon begin offering dental exams.
Otero said the clinic also offers referrals for patients with health issues outside its range of services.
Dr. Joseph Fammartino volunteers his time at the clinic as an ophthalmologist, offering free eye exams.
Fammartino said he and his wife started their philanthropic ventures working with Medical Ministry International, a nonprofit that brings health care experts to impoverished communities around the world.
“We go once or twice a year for two-week projects where we go with a team and set up a complete eye clinic,” he said.
After moving to New Mexico in 2006, Fammartino said he realized he also could offer his eye care services to people in need in Santa Fe and surrounding communities by joining Villa Therese. He was working with old equipment at Villa Therese’s previous location, he said, but was able to get the new clinic equipped with modern examination tools.
Dental hygienist Mardi Wood said in addition to providing services to low-income patients, the clinic tries to empower them to live and eat healthier.
The clinic also offers “blessing bags” for patients, which include a $50 gift card to buy food and basic necessities such as face masks, socks and hygiene products.