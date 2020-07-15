Michael Vigil, whose five-decade career has spanned nearly every aspect of the law in New Mexico, became the chief justice of the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Elected to the position by the five-member court, Vigil succeeds Judith Nakamura, who had served in the position since 2017 and recently announced her intention to retire later this year.
"There is much to be done, but my first priority is to continue the work we have started to keep our courts open for business, and at the same time, endeavor to protect the health and safety of everyone entering our courts — employees, jurors, judges, attorneys, parties, witnesses and members of the public," Vigil said in a statement.
"In this way," he added, "we will be doing our part as the third branch of our government to protect constitutional rights and administer justice in a safe manner."
The chief justice presides over Supreme Court hearings and conferences as well as serves as the administrative head over personnel, budgets and operations of all state courts.
Vigil, 69, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2018. He had served as a judge on the Court of Appeals for 15 years. In that role, he served as chief judge and wrote more than 1,000 opinions.
He also worked as a private attorney for more than 27 years.
Vigil, who graduated from Santa Fe High School and the College of Santa Fe, received his law degree at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He began his career in 1976 as a staff attorney in the Court of Appeals' prehearing division.
He was administered the oath of office Wednesday by Nakamura, who had defeated Vigil when they ran for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016. A photo released by the Administrative Office of the Courts showed Nakamura good-naturedly offering a baton to Vigil, who was in Albuquerque during the swearing-in ceremony.
"For us at the Supreme Court, this symbolizes the orderly collegial passing of responsibility from the current chief justice to our new chief justice," Nakamura said.
