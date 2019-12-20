Farolitos are typically a sign of the holiday season in Santa Fe.
But the luminaries were a symbol of honor Friday at the 22nd annual "Longest Night of the Year" vigil, representing the 28 homeless people and three of their advocates who died this year in Santa Fe.
Around 50 people — many volunteers for nonprofits serving the homeless — braved the cold to attend the vigil at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They stood in a circle of 31 farolitos with names of the departed printed in green marker inside a red heart.
The youngest was Miranda T., who was 24. Organizers called her "beautiful inside and out." George F. died on his 71st birthday and was known by friends "as someone that never bothered nobody."
Pam M., 56, missed her two dogs more than anything in the world. A friend was caring for them in Albuquerque while Pam was homeless in Santa Fe. Last week, she was reunited with her dogs after she found housing. She died Sunday of a heart attack.
"This isn't about remembering how they died," said "Chaplin Joe" Dudziak, who led the service. "I want to remember Pam when I last spoke to her, how happy she was to get housed and have her dogs back."
Dudziak, who volunteers with the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place, said the remembrance had one more name than last year.
He said the expected lifespan for people on the street is 48, or 30 years below the average in the United States. He said it's vital to see past the stigma and start giving serious resources to solve the homeless problem.
"Homelessness still is a problem and it's not going away," he said. "Housing is just a piece of the puzzle. We need to give people resources, support, life skills, health care, everything."
After reading each name, Nancy McDonald would strike a Tibetan bell and wait for quiet. McDonald, director of nonprofit Santa Fe Community Services, has participated in the vigil the past 15 years. The celebration has changed over time. Sometimes it included painted rocks, sometimes candlelight marches.
"We're just honoring those we loved who didn't have a home," she said.
After a three-minute moment of silence, people were invited to speak about those who died.
Keri Brinegar, a volunteer with Los Amigos Del Parque, which helps feed day laborers, stepped forward to remember her friend Carlos, who would greet her with a smile every Wednesday morning and an exuberant "¡amiga feliz!"
Bob Stark, a longtime teacher of students with disabilities at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, talked about the mother of one of his students who died in 2018 — Della.
"They have kids, they have families, they have friends and they're missed forever," Stark said. "She had a son who misses her every day."
The service ended at twilight. Dudziak read a poem, met with a response.
"For as long as we live, they too shall live. For they are now a part of us," he said
"We remember them with our love," the crown intoned.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.