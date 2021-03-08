City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, seen by many as a likely challenger to incumbent Alan Webber in November’s mayoral race, said she will announce whether she intends to run “in the coming weeks.”
Vigil Coppler, whose District 4 seat also is in play in November, said Monday she believes there are many people looking for a change in the Mayor’s Office but would not confirm she’ll run.
“What I think is important is that we have a mayor that can unite our community, not divide it,” Vigil Coppler said Monday. “That is where we find ourselves now.”
Webber announced he was seeking a second term Sunday in an op-ed that appeared in The New Mexican.
Vigil Coppler, 66, was elected to the City Council in 2018. She previously worked as human resources director for the city of Santa Fe and other governmental institutions, and now works as a realtor.
She said Webber’s announcement Sunday did not affect her plans.
“It didn’t change a thing,” she said. “I think anybody who knows anything about anything knows he was going to run. It didn’t change a thing.”
Candidates who intend to run for office in Santa Fe officially can file paperwork by May 3, including nominating petitions and requests to take part in public campaign financing.
The ability to raise money likely will be critical for any challenger to Webber, who shattered records in 2018 when he raised $315,000 in his successful run against four candidates.
Vigil Coppler, well-known in the city’s business community, has been a frequent critic of Webber in her time on the council, notably balking at the mayor’s sweeping city reorganization plan. She also took aim at Webber’s initial proposal for the CHART process, which creates a roadmap for discussing the city’s monuments and controversial aspects of its history.
The District 4 seat currently occupied by Vigil Coppler is among four that will be on the ballot in the November election. All have incumbents that also include Signe Lindell in District 1; Carol Romero-Wirth in District 2 and Roman “Tiger” Abeyta in District 3.
Lindell, who is in the final year of her second term, said voters can expect an announcement on whether she intends to run this week.
“It didn’t expedite it,” Lindell said of any possible effects Webber’s announcement may have had on her plans. “We actually had been planning to announce for a while now.”
Romero-Wirth said in a statement it has been “an honor to represent District 2,” adding she would announce her decision in the next two months.
“I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish, especially in this last unprecedented year,” Romero-Wirth wrote in a text message. “There is much more to be done. I’m optimistic about the future and what we can do to continue moving Santa Fe forward.”
Romero-Wirth is finishing her first term after defeating two other candidates in 2018 with 53 percent of the vote.
Abeyta, chief professional officer of the local Boys and Girls Club and former member of the city Planning Commission, is in his first term. He was unopposed in 2018 and succeeded three-term Councilor Carmichael Dominguez. Abeyta could not be reached for comment.
