A vigil Tuesday marking National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day coincided with the winter solstice: the shortest day of the year.
But in the mind of street chaplain Joe Dudziak, it was really a backdrop to 2021's longest night, as he announced the highest death toll among the homeless community in Santa Fe since at least 2013 — 39 people.
More than two dozen people gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to commemorate the struggles faced by homeless people in the city and to remember their lives as important and precious.
The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which hosted the event, counted 25 dead during last year's vigil, said Santa Fe Youth Shelters outreach director Paige Kitson.
"We'll be spending a little bit of time out in the cold today," Dudziak warned the crowd gathered in a circle around the church courtyard, adding some of those being remembered sometimes spent entire weeks outside in the wintertime.
A farolito was sparked for each person lost.
According to the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council, the U.S. government conducts no official count of the number of homeless people who die each year. The council reports most estimates likely are low, due to a lack of housing information or medical investigations nationwide.
Dudziak said the public's distance from local homeless population means tracking the causes of death and an accurate death toll is difficult in Santa Fe. Kitson rang a bell for each name announced Tuesday, including an additional ring for an "unknown."
After every name, the crowd let out a resounding, "We remember them with love."
There was Fred "Blue," who once gifted a friend $300 in cash after they got out of jail.
There was Tina B., who was left in a shoebox on the doorstep of an orphanage in Mexico as a baby and later survived polio before spending most of her adult life in Santa Fe.
There was Ron "Dog," who once was hit by a car but lived to tell the story of how he checked to make sure a bottle of booze in his jacket pocket was OK before looking for broken bones.
His memory drew a laugh from the sniffling crowd.
There was Todd P., who Dudziak said was unforgettably intelligent.
"Each farolito represents a person that had a lifetime of stories," he said. "They touched a lot of peoples' lives. They touched our lives."
Dudziak, who has worked as a street chaplain for three years, was more concerned with memorializing the lives of those who died than recounting how they passed. The average life expectancy for someone living outside is 48 years, he said.
"A lot of the people, we don't know how they died," he said in an interview after the vigil.
He added he is only aware of one local death from COVID-19 and that no one is known to have died from exposure to the elements this year.
St. Elizabeth Shelter director Edward Archuleta clutched a farolito bearing the name of former maintenance man for the organization's properties. The man was lovingly known as "Tran."
"He's been greatly, greatly missed," Archuleta said.
Archuleta and other advocates expressed concerns that the list of those who've died had grown through 2021. Some were gone due to violence, Archuleta said, adding the implications of the pandemic may have exacerbated the problems faced by the homeless community.
"I've seen on the front lines, the amount of mental health issues that have come to the forefront. The amount of violence," he said.
At the center of the courtyard, another homeless advocate, who declined to provide her name, held a farolito close to her chest. Her eyes were rimmed red.
"I'm a hot mess," she said. "It's hard. It's kind of just shocking that we lost so many in one year."
