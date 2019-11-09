Coming Monday
On Veterans Day, the Santa Fe New Mexican will publish a 32-page salute to those who served the nation during the Vietnam War.
“In Country,” a retrospective on the conflict in Southeast Asia 50 years after U.S. troop involvement reached its height, will focus on the recollections of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who went to Vietnam in the 1960s and ’70s to fight in a war that shook a nation — and Northern New Mexico — to its core.
You’ll also read about family members who lost loved ones in combat; from those whose jobs were to support more than fight; from veterans who carry the scars, burdens and pride with them to this day.
The publication is centered by stories on veterans by New Mexican reporter Robert Nott, himself a former member of the military. But some of the most gripping memories come from veterans themselves, who generously provided first-person testimonies and their own photos about their time in Vietnam.
Veterans Day is a time for reflection on how war changes all of us, not just those who fight it. “In Country” seeks to create a record that readers today and in the future can use to help them understand the commitment and sacrifice of those who bear arms in service of their nation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.