Half a century after many U.S. service members returned from Vietnam — often to a chilly reception — a new memorial in Santa Fe will help veterans of that war feel more honored for their service.
A dark granite monument polished to a sheen and surrounded by flags flapping in a brisk wind was unveiled Monday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The monument was placed next to an 8-year-old memorial for Navajo Code Talkers at the Flag Plaza, overlooking a sea of gravestones. The ceremony was timed to coincide with National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Both monuments were created through fundraising efforts by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Vietnam veterans memorial pays tribute to those who fought in the jungles of Southeast Asia, some coming home deeply scarred physically and emotionally, and some sacrificing their lives for a war that others desperately sought to avoid.
Although just a few feet tall, the marker stirred strong emotions in the Vietnam veterans who attended the dedication.
“It’s nice to have a memorial set up for people,” said Raymond Pete, 71, who served a yearlong tour in Vietnam. “We really didn’t have any notoriety. No parade.”
Pete said he was called up when he was 18 and initially was trained as a nuclear specialist. Then he volunteered for the infantry and went to Vietnam.
He said his name is inscribed on a Vietnam memorial in Farmington that also honors the living and dead.
“Our Vietnam veterans answered the call of duty, making personal sacrifices for our country,” said Diane Halverson, state regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution. “Many of these veterans were blamed for a war they did not start, and they should have been praised and celebrated upon their return home. But sadly, this did not happen.”
All war veterans are owed a debt that can never be repaid, Halverson said. The monument is a way to express gratitude to the estimated 2.5 million Americans who served in Vietnam and the 58,000 who died in the war, she added.
Only about 31 percent of Vietnam vets are still alive — less than 850,000 — and several hundred die each day, said Albert Gomez, Santa Fe Vet Center director.
An untold number of veterans suffered “moral injury” from being forced in a war to do things that went against their core values and conscience, Gomez said.
Those inner wounds were compounded by post-traumatic stress disorder — a trauma intuitively known for centuries to afflict combat veterans but not an officially diagnosed condition until the early 1980s, Gomez said.
The guilt and moral conflict many of these veterans felt about their actions in Vietnam were worsened because of widespread condemnation of the war amid the divisive political climate in the late 1960s, Gomez said.
Quoting retired Maj. Gen. Jim Jackson, Gomez said, “We must act now to do what we should’ve done 50 years ago. And that is to say, ‘Thank you.’ ”
After the ceremony, Halverson said she got the idea several years ago to create a Vietnam veterans monument in Santa Fe. It gained momentum and became a statewide fundraising effort within the organization, she said.
“It was a labor of love,” Halverson said.
Chuck Zobac, a Vietnam veteran, said the monument was a welcome sight.
Zobac, who hosted a radio show for veterans before the coronavirus pandemic made that too difficult, gave the Daughters of the American Revolution credit for spearheading the campaign.
“I think it’s very significant,” Zobac said. “It’s longdelayed. There are a lot of Vietnam veterans that never felt they got acknowledged.”
