ALGODONES — Dozens of Vietnam veterans, their families and families of deceased veterans gathered at Black Mesa Casino on Wednesday for a ceremony commemorating their service 50 years ago.
"This is for all of my brothers," said Pete Tenorio, a Marine veteran from San Felipe Pueblo. Tenorio organized the event in collaboration with the office of U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who could not attend due to an illness.
"When I came home, they brought us home in the middle of the night to hide us from protesters," Tenorio said. “… Now we don’t have to hide anymore and are treated well."
Another Vietnam veteran, Larry Hurtado of Peña Blanca, who served in the Air Force, said, "Events like this have been one hell of a healing process for us."
Later, Hurtado said, "The best thing you can tell a Vietnam vet is 'Welcome home,' because during the war, those who served didn't believe they would return home alive."
Tenorio’s daughter, Chasity Tenorio, noted the location of the event and said, “It’s time they have begun to recognize Native people for their contributions and sacrifices in Vietnam."
