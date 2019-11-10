Daniel Fernández was a son of New Mexico who willingly went off to fight a war in a faraway land called Vietnam.
He would not return alive.
On Feb. 18, 1966, the Los Lunas native threw himself on an enemy grenade to save the lives of his comrades, adding his name to a list of some 400 New Mexicans who would die in the Vietnam War. His death, which riveted a state and brought the reality of a growing conflict home, was alternately heartbreaking and pride-inducing: Fernández was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
He remains arguably the most famous New Mexico soldier to give his life in the conflict. A ballad, “El Corrido de Daniel Fernandez,” was penned in his honor. In his hometown, a street, park, public school and Veterans of Foreign Wars post all bear his name in recognition of his sacrifice. Fernandez Hall at Kirtland Air Force Base also is named after him.
Soon, a Los Lunas bridge will be, too.
And yet, some 50 years after the height of the Vietnam War — U.S. troop involvement reached its peak in 1969 — Daniel’s younger brother Peter Fernández wonders if current and future generations will forget not just Daniel but the others who gave their lives in one of the most unpopular wars in U.S. history.
“It’s 50 years-plus later,” said Peter Fernández, who still lives in Valencia County. “They know of a park, school, street named after him. What he did, they don’t know.
“When we go into the schools to do talks, the topic we always go with is, ‘What is a hero?’ And when we ask the kids, ‘What is a hero?’ the boys say ‘Michael Jordan’ and the girls say ‘Beyoncé.’ ”
But Peter Fernández soldiers on in class, explaining to the kids what his brother did on that jungle battlefield decades ago.
Slowly, the kids sometimes start telling him about their relatives who served in the military. But they still don’t quite grasp the concept of the price the nation and New Mexico paid five decades ago in a war that divided many — and still does to this day.
Fernández’s takeaway? “I think society today does recognize our Vietnam veterans today much better than it did during the Vietnam era,” he said. “But there’s a little bit of a disconnect with our youth today.”
Despite the fact that the state Legislature honored his brother with a memorial declaring Feb. 18, 2016, Daniel Fernández Memorial Day, his concern is one shared by others, including historians, academics and veterans. Some believe that because of the length of the war, its unpopularity and its political context, younger people are less likely to connect to it as an important moment in time.
“It was a pivotal incident in the history of the Cold War, and I think there are a lot of young people who have never even heard of the term ‘Cold War,’ ” said Steven Martinez, a history professor at Santa Fe Community College.
He and others believe more could be done to ensure Vietnam does not become the next forgotten war.
They say that’s especially important in a state like New Mexico, which, in 1969, had a little over 1 million residents, so it gave more than its fair share of manpower to the war, said New Mexico state historian Rob Martinez, whose late father Roberto penned the corrido about Fernández.
Often these New Mexicans were “poor-income people who crossed racial lines — Native Americans, Hispanics, poor whites, Asians and African Americans,” Rob Martinez said. “Many of the poorer states, including New Mexico, ended up giving most of their blood for that war.”
In New Mexico, that disparate sacrifice led to at least one major anti-war protest in Albuquerque in spring 1970 and several other incidents of civil unrest, including the 1967 raid on the Rio Arriba County courthouse in Tierra Amarilla. While focused on land grant rights, the incident in the small town north of Española was “really about the Vietnam War,” said Martinez.
Education may be the key to informing youth and keeping the history of the war and New Mexico’s role in it alive, said Ken Dettelbach, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army and is a member of the New Mexico Military Museum’s education outreach committee, which plans to start visiting schools early in 2020 to educate younger students about the war, its impact and cost.
As he sees various efforts to recall and honor the war, from local efforts to raise funds to build a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, to Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s 2017 documentary The Vietnam War, to the creation and continuation of Vietnam veterans’ organizations, he can’t help but feel interest in the war is at a peak.
And yet, he said, there’s talk within the Vietnam Veterans of America organization, which has about 85,000 members nationwide, about what will happen to the group when the last of the Vietnam veterans dies.
Right now the organization’s bylaws require members to be veterans who served on active duty in Vietnam between 1961-75.
“Since the VVA wouldn’t exist if we don’t, the question is, should we let in other veterans into the organization to keep it alive?’ ” Dettelbach said. “Or should we change the name? So maybe that partly answers the question. Interest in the war may be going away but there’s still enough interested Vietnam veterans to keep it alive as long as we’re alive.”
Could the history and memory of the war die off when the last of its warriors passes?
“Probably,” Dettelbach said.
One challenge, some say, is that it’s hard to memorialize a war in which the very definitions of victory and defeat vary widely.
Historians continue to debate whether key markers in the war — the bloody fight in the Ia Drang Valley, the Tet Offensive, massive bombing campaigns of North Vietnam, to name a few — signaled short-term victory or long-term defeat. Do people choose to remember the war’s end in 1975, with American helicopters leaving the rooftop of the U.S. embassy as North Vietnamese troops entered Saigon? Or is the predominant thought about today’s reality — Vietnam is a key trade partner with America.
“Vietnam was so strung out over so many years, and even with national-level efforts to commemorate the 50th anniversary, it’s like, OK, but what exactly are we commemorating?” said Major Gen. Kenneth A. Nava of the New Mexico National Guard, who lost two relatives in combat in Vietnam. “Is it the start of the war, the height of the war, the end of the war? It’s difficult because it spanned so many years.”
He said the New Mexico Military Museum in Santa Fe, which reopened last week after being closed several months for renovation and repairs, works to keep alive the legacy of all New Mexicans who served in battle, including in Vietnam.
“Whether somebody agrees with the war effort or doesn’t, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s important that we never forget those people who offered their lives for their country.”
Peter Fernández thinks Los Lunas will always remember his brother’s sacrifice because it remains a tight-knit community, as it was in 1966 when Daniel died. He believes his brother’s loss has instilled a sense of pride and military service within his own family. His son joined the Air Force and the stepdaughter of another son is at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“The price he paid, what he gave back to his family, goes beyond words,” Peter Fernández said of Daniel. “I think he created a legacy in our family.”
