Nearly three weeks after Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa was arrested on a DWI charge following a rollover crash off Interstate 25 that put his Toyota 4Runner in a ditch, the judge remains banned from the court building and isn’t hearing cases, a state agency spokesman said.
The judge’s attorney, who said in a statement March 1 that Khalsa was “evaluating resignation and will decide shortly,” was silent Thursday on whether his client has been suspended from the bench or plans to resign while his case proceeds in Santa Fe Municipal Court.
The city of Santa Fe released a series of videos this week showing officers’ response to Khalsa’s crash around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26 near St. Francis Drive and his arrest in the early morning hours.
Close-up footage of officers’ initial conversations with Khalsa — who had gotten out of the vehicle before their arrival, according to a report — was not included. The officers noted Khalsa’s breath smelled like alcohol and said his speech was slurred.
One video shows Khalsa refusing medical treatment and a police blood draw at a local hospital.
Another shows him detained in a Santa Fe Police Department holding room, where Khalsa cries periodically. He asks officers if he can change his clothes because he is wearing a T-shirt with the name of a friend’s band and doesn’t want them associated with the incident.
“You ended my life man. My life is over,” Khalsa tells one of the officers.
At no point in the videos provided does an officer ask Khalsa to perform a field sobriety test or to take a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level — standard procedures in a drunken-driving investigation. Police have confirmed no one requested a breath test. Khalsa initially was charged with aggravated DWI after he refused to have his blood drawn for an alcohol level test at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, according to police and reports. However, the department reduced the charge after finding officers did not request a breath sample, which is required for the aggravated count.
Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said on the day of the crash the department likely would downgrade the DWI charge. Police are not entitled to a sample of a person’s blood for misdemeanor DWI offenses, he said, meaning the judge’s refusal to submit to a blood draw didn’t qualify as an aggravating factor.
Pressed for answers on why officers didn’t ask for the breath test, Champlin wrote in an email this week officers did not request a breath sample because Khalsa’s medical care was paramount.
“Mr. Khalsa was transported directly from the scene to the hospital via ambulance because providing medical care was the top priority. There are no breath machines at the hospital for use in DWI investigations,” Champlin wrote. “The arresting officer opted to request blood which is allowed under New Mexico State Law. However, Mr. Khalsa refused to give a sample which is also allowed under New Mexico State Law. At the conclusion of the medical evaluation, Mr. Khalsa was booked in jail directly from the hospital.”
Khalsa is now charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and driving with an expired driver’s license, according to Municipal Court records.
He was removed from the bench Feb. 27 by presiding Magistrate John Rysanek under the orders of state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid. The First Judicial District Court has provided no further information about whether Khalsa has been formally suspended by the state Supreme Court or the Judicial Standards Commission.
Biedscheid could not be reached for comment Thursday. A receptionist at his office said he is on vacation and unavailable for two weeks.
Rysanek referred all questions on Khalsa’s status to New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey.
“As previously announced by the Chief Judge of the First Judicial District, Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Khalsa is not hearing any cases and is not permitted inside the courthouse at this time. The magistrate court continues to move cases forward and resolve them with its three other judges and the assistance of Los Alamos County Magistrate Judge Catherine Taylor. No other information is currently available,” Massey wrote in an email.
While Kitren Fischer, Khalsa’s defense attorney, did not answer questions about the judge’s status or resignation plans, he wrote in an email, “Dev Atma Khalsa understands that judges are held to a higher standard than other public officials; he is taking this matter very seriously and is cooperating fully with the Judicial Standards Commission.”
Fischer also did not respond to a question on whether Khalsa had suffered any lasting injuries related to the rollover crash.
Khalsa, who was elected to his seat on the bench in November, did not respond to a request for comment.
In one video released by the police department this week, the judge is lying on a stretcher with a neck brace. A nurse asks him for permission to administer an IV and explains the possible ramifications of Khalsa’s refusal, but the judge declines further medical treatment.
“If you leave here, and we miss something, you potentially could die from missing an injury,” a doctor tells Khalsa.
When asked in the footage about his previous conversations with the doctor and a nearby police officer, Khalsa says he does not remember speaking with either of them.