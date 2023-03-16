Nearly three weeks after Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa was arrested on a DWI charge following a rollover crash off Interstate 25 that put his Toyota 4Runner in a ditch, the judge remains banned from the court building and isn’t hearing cases, a state agency spokesman said.

The judge’s attorney, who said in a statement March 1 that Khalsa was “evaluating resignation and will decide shortly,” was silent Thursday on whether his client has been suspended from the bench or plans to resign while his case proceeds in Santa Fe Municipal Court.

The city of Santa Fe released a series of videos this week showing officers’ response to Khalsa’s crash around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26 near St. Francis Drive and his arrest in the early morning hours.