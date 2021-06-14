Only in Santa Fe could the sport of baseball become a political football.
The Fuego, the city's Pecos League baseball team, was featured in a video released by Mayor Alan Webber's reelection campaign as he touted the reopening of Santa Fe amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the video, which included sound bites from Fuego General Manager Yvonne Encinias, was perceived by some as the team's endorsement of Webber's campaign. Encinias said she didn't want her interview to be seen that way, but rather a celebration of the team's return to action.
The video was pulled by Webber's campaign.
"I wasn't intending it as an endorsement, but to get people excited to go to a baseball game," Encinias said. "I never mentioned an endorsement. I never said 'Vote for X, Y, Z.' It was more so — we are opened up. Let's come out and see some baseball."
The video, which gained a moderate traction over the weekend through social media channels before being dropped, includes an interview with Encinias as well as clips of the Fuego's Opening Day festivities — including Webber's ceremonial first pitch.
Encinias said she requested to see the video before it published so she could vet it with Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn, but was informed it had already been posted. It was ultimately was pulled down after a round of emails between the campaign and Encinias.
Webber campaign spokeswoman Sascha Guinn Anderson wrote in an email that Encianias knew the interview was going to be placed in a campaign advertisement.
"The mayor has had a great relationship with Yvonne and [the] Fuego, as you can hear in her video," Anderson wrote. "Yvonne has done a tremendous job as the team's manager and the mayor was gratified by her words of encouragement and support."
Anderson wrote the video was pulled down "out of respect for Yvonne because someone complained to her boss."
She added it was "sad that some are trying to create further divisions about one of the feel-good stories of Santa Fe."
Dunn said he has received a handful of calls asking about the video after it went online and reiterated the league and its teams remain apolitical.
"It will cause problems," Dunn said of handing out endorsements. "That is where we are with this, either way. I guess its good they want us to support them, but whoever we support, we are making enemies anyway."
Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, one of the candidates defeated by Webber in the 2018 mayoral election, helped lead the push to bring the Fuego to Santa Fe in 2013. Members of Trujillo's family — including his son, Hunter Trujillo — shared the video on Facebook and slammed it as an advertisement.
"I brought the Fuego here to Santa Fe for the people so there would be another entertainment venue for the people of Santa Fe," Ron Trujillo said. "I didn't bring them for political gain or anything."
Encinias said she believes the video is being blown out of proportion.
"We are just here to play baseball," Encinias said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.