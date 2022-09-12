Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers.

Police were called Aug. 13 to a residence on Willow Way, in a neighborhood between Agua Fría Street and Airport Road, by a man who reported 36-year-old Melanie Garcia, who lived at his home, was destroying property there and should be removed. But Garcia had left by the time officers arrived around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release issued the following day.

In the footage released Monday, officers are shown interviewing a homeowner who said he had been living with Garcia "on and off" at his residence for about four years. The resident alleged Garcia had been stealing from him and had caused damage to his property and vehicle.

