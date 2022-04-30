TAOS — Andrea Kyte, a Tres Piedras woman who found her husband, Michael Alan Kyte, shot to death on their property in 2017, says she is tired of waiting to see Damian Herrera, the man charged in the killing, brought to justice.
“I am weary and frustrated at the time — five years, so far — it has taken to bring this man to trial for the murder of my husband. Michael’s whole family is,” Andrea Kyte wrote in an email.
Herrera, 26, of Ojo Caliente was convicted and sentenced in four other deadly shootings in Northern New Mexico that occurred June 15, 2017, the same day Michael Kyte was found slain.
Earlier in the day, Herrera shot and killed his stepfather, brother and mother at the family’s home in La Madera, a rural community near Ojo Caliente.
Court records say authorities believe Herrera drove away from the scene and then encountered Kyte, who gave him a ride to his property, where Herrera shot him and stole his truck. After Kyte was killed, Herrera fled and killed another man, Manuel Serrano, at Bode’s General Store in Abiquiú.
Herrera faces four consecutive life sentences in the other deaths. Kyte’s death was the only killing in Taos County tied to the spree and has yet to be resolved.
Kyte said she and her family hope for the same “justice and accountability” that the Herrera and Serrano families received.
Recently, officials say, Herrera has been refusing to communicate with his attorneys or participate in the litigation process. Kyte said she finds that frustrating.
“We don’t even know if Damian Herrera will stand trial,” she said.
She also said there has been a lot of uncertainty from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
“The communication from the DA is not clear or consistent. The last I heard, [Herrera] cannot be evaluated to see if he is competent to ‘aid in his defense,’ but it is not clear whether they will send him back to [the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas] to be treated to competency or not,” she said. “At one point, we were told he would not be treated, and then I was informed through the victim’s advocate that he would be sent to be treated.”
Kyte said she was disappointed that the 8th Judicial District did not attempt to combine the trial for her husband’s death with the one in the First Judicial District. “I strongly feel these trials should have been combined. There is precedent for combining two districts into one trial here in New Mexico,” she said.
Many of the court documents related to Herrera’s competency are sealed, and a competency hearing scheduled April 21 was closed to the public.
Andrea Kyte said she would like to see Herrera face a jury of his peers as soon as possible.
“Michael‘s family deserves the same consideration as the other families have received. It is approaching the five-year anniversary. We need to lay this down and move on,” she said.
Herrera has a tentative jury trial scheduled May 9, but it is unknown if it will go forward.
“The defendant is controlling this situation still,” Andrea Kyte said.