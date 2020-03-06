A hearing for three people accused of kidnapping a woman in Española, dousing her in bleach and forcibly injecting her with heroin before throwing her into the Rio Grande turned dramatic Friday when she took the stand over the objections of defense attorneys who said she appeared to be under the influence.
The woman admitted having used heroin the day before but said she was just tired and wanted to testify.
Sobbing, she described in detail the night she said she'd been forced at gunpoint into a vehicle by a man she used to buy heroin from and a woman she did not know.
She testified that Brenton Rael, 44 of Petaca, and Leann M. Romero, 27 of Santa Cruz, took her to the home of another man, Kevin Gonzales, 41, of Hernandez, where she heard them discussing a plan to kill her by injecting her with heroin to make it look like an overdose.
"It’ll be just like another random overdose," the woman said she heard them say while she was blindfolded. "No one will look into it. They won’t suspect anything."
The woman testified that at one point Romero and Gonzales went to get beer and gas and left her alone with Rael. He told her to strip naked and tell him why she deserved to live.
"I sat there kind of confused," the woman said. "Because how do I explain why I deserve to live? How do you explain to someone why you shouldn’t be killed, you know what I mean?"
At the end of a four-hour hearing, state District Judge Jason Lidyard ruled that the three suspects accused of abducting the woman are too dangerous to be released and granted the the district attorney's motion that they be kept in jail until trial.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.