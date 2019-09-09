Victim remembered as ‘kind soul’

Rodrigo Enriquez Garay, the 19-year-old Capital High School graduate fatally shot at a house party in Santa Fe late Saturday, was recalled by public school officials Monday as a warm and kind presence.
“Rodrigo always had a smile on his face and will be remembered as a kind soul,” Capital principal Jaime Holladay said in a statement.
Capital made grief counselors available to students and staff, and Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said the district was “mourning the loss of one of our own today. We offer the deepest sympathy to the Enriquez Garay family, and to all who loved and knew him.”
Enriquez Garay lived in Santa Fe and had family in Mexico, police said. He graduated from Capital in 2018. According to his Facebook page, he was originally from Jerez, Zacatecas.
One of Enriquez Garay’s brothers, Perico, who was grieving and declined to speak with The New Mexican on Monday, posted on Facebook that his brother was deeply missed.
“May God have you in his holy glory brother, I love you,” Perico Enriquez Garay wrote.
In another post, written in Spanish, he said: “Thank you brother for having been by my side. Thank you for all those beautiful memories you left with me. I wore your clothes without permission and there were times I ruined them. When I needed you, you were there.
“When I asked for your advice, you gave it to me and you always loved me. Thank you for that and much more. I love you, brother.”