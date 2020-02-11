The man who died in Monday's fatal car crash at St. Francis Drive and San Mateo Road has been identified as Paul Bedell of Santa Fe.
Bedell, 87, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Santa Fe police report.
The crash occurred around noon and shut down southbound traffic on St. Francis Drive for several hours.
Bedell was driving a 2002 Saab eastbound on San Mateo Road and turning left onto St. Francis Drive when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra truck, according to a police report.
