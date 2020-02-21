The woman who died Thursday in a crash near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Alta Vista Street has been identified as Anna Marie Rodriguez.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to a Santa Fe police report.
When officers arrived, Rodriguez was trapped inside of a Volkswagen Jetta, which had severe left side and front end damage, according to the police report. She was unconscious, not breathing and was declared dead at the scene.
At least one other woman was taken to the hospital because of her injuries, which included fractures in both of her feet.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, wrote Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.