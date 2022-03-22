ESPAÑOLA — Shirley Martinez started to feel chest pains as she drove back home after working a graveyard shift in Santa Fe some 10 years ago.
Instinctively, the 61-year-old former Army captain headed to the veterans health clinic near her home in Española instead of a hospital.
"I knew they'd take care of me," she said Tuesday.
Though it was only chest pains and not a heart attack, Martinez credits the clinic with saving her life.
"Had I not had this clinic, I don't know where I would've been. Maybe six feet below, because they saved me," she said.
The clinic itself is now in need of saving.
It is among four community-based outpatient clinics the federal Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending for closure in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, which U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández says will make it much more difficult for veterans to receive essential health care.
Leger Fernández, a Democrat seeking a second term in November, met Tuesday with a roomful of veterans to hear their concerns about the proposed closures and then visited the clinic to see firsthand the services it provides.
Her takeaway?
The clinic is vital to veterans in Northern New Mexico.
"It's really important that I hear directly from the veterans themselves so that they can tell me the stories of what they experience," Leger Fernández said in an interview. "They can share with me the value that they see in this clinic ... and I heard that today. It's also important to look and see what the clinic is like and why it's important to have a clinic that is unique to serving the veterans, and that's what I've also heard today."
During her meeting with veterans, which included a man who said he served in World War II and two men who served in the Korean War, Leger Fernández heard stories of the hardship if the clinic closes. Many veterans who use the clinic are elderly and said it would be difficult to travel farther to obtain health care services.
Others said the clinic provides care specific to their needs.
"What is the reason that we are being blackballed for this?" a man in the audience asked the congresswoman. "Is it financial reasons?"
Leger Fernández said the idea behind the Department of Veterans Affairs' recommendations to the so-called Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission is to "modernize and streamline" — emphasizing those were the federal government's words, not hers.
"And yes, it's part of saving money," she said. "The concern I have [is] … they owe you this service."
"I understand that," the man replied. "But look at us. Most of us are over 70 years old, Vietnam veterans most of us, and it is hard for us to go to Taos or go to Santa Fe for a blood check, and the way gas is going, it's hard on us financially, too."
The man said the federal government is "spending money like crazy" but failing to care for veterans.
"I'm really pissed off," he said. "We saw a lot of crap in Vietnam and now they're saying, 'Nope, you gotta go to Santa Fe.' It's [expletive]. I really think it is, I'm sorry."
Leger Fernández told the man he didn't need to apologize.
"I want to hear what you guys think, so don't apologize for expressing because that's the whole purpose, to listen," she said.
Ron Gallegos said veterans are not asking for much.
"We want a place to call home," he said.
"Congress is quick to send us to war, but when it comes to health care, the government is lacking severely in this area," said Chris Archuleta, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. "Many veterans fall through the cracks because of this issue and they do not want anything to do with VA health care."
Iraq War veteran Ben Pearce, 41, said the clinic provides veterans a convenient place to receive medical care, as well as personalized attention from a doctor who knows his patients.
"I can send an email or I can call into the clinic and say, 'Hi doc, this is going on, can I be seen, or what can I do?' and have a doctor that actually knows me as a person, not a file number," he said.
Leger Fernández described the stories shared by veterans as emotional. She said a couple of veterans told her privately the clinic had also saved their lives.
"This is about respect. This is about service. But this is also about saving lives," she said.
The three other VA clinics recommended for closure in the 3rd Congressional District are in Gallup, Las Vegas and Raton. Combined, the four clinics serve 4,717 New Mexico veterans across a large rural area.
During the congresswoman's tour of the clinic, Dr. Joseph Keel said he annually sees about 2,200 veterans.
"I'm not that person who can say that the clinic can be, quote, profitable or that it meets the financial expectations," he said. "I can't do that. But the veterans, I believe, deserve more."
The proposed closures are part of a larger set of recommendations "to modernize and realign the VA health care system," according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"It's important to look at all of the recommendations because there are a lot of different recommendations," Leger Fernández said. "Some of them are good, so I think it's important to give feedback to all of the recommendations … and those that make sense will be adopted and those that don't really achieve the objective of serving the veteran community can be rejected. That's what we're hoping for."
Before meeting with veterans and visiting the VA clinic, Leger Fernández held a news conference to announce she had secured nearly $880,000 in broadband funding for the city of Española as part of more than $74 million in so-called Community Project Funding for the 3rd Congressional District.
