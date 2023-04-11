Filibusters in New Mexico require no talent. Legislators need not be smart or articulate, only longwinded. They are allowed to kill a bill with any old babble, straying far off topic to run out the clock.

Standards are even lower for governors of New Mexico. They can veto legislation by saying nothing at all.

The practice is called a pocket veto. Bills ignored by the governor die in a vacuum. It’s a system that encourages gutless governing, and it’s counterproductive.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you