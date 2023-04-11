Filibusters in New Mexico require no talent. Legislators need not be smart or articulate, only longwinded. They are allowed to kill a bill with any old babble, straying far off topic to run out the clock.
Standards are even lower for governors of New Mexico. They can veto legislation by saying nothing at all.
The practice is called a pocket veto. Bills ignored by the governor die in a vacuum. It’s a system that encourages gutless governing, and it’s counterproductive.
“If any governor is going to veto something, he or she should tell us why,” said Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo. “Otherwise, there is no opportunity to correct whatever the governor saw as a problem.”
McQueen this year sponsored a bill to change the way members of the State Game Commission are selected. His proposal would have taken away the governor’s power to make all the appointments.
McQueen’s bill cleared the Senate and House of Representatives by wide margins, but Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham killed it with a pocket veto. That measure was one of 21 bills she pocket-vetoed this year.
Unclear to McQueen, himself an attorney, is whether he can bring back the bill in next year’s 30-day legislative session for another vote, or if his only option for 2024 is to try to override Lujan Grisham’s veto. A Democratic lawmaker challenging a governor of his own party with an override attempt amounts to political suicide.
Another possibility exists, though it would require political courage by dominant Democratic legislators. They could propose a constitutional amendment to eliminate the pocket veto.
If such a proposal cleared the Legislature, it would go to a vote of the people in a statewide election. The allure of proposed constitutional amendments is Lujan Grisham has no power to veto them.
Then-Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque in 2021 introduced a proposal to outlaw the pocket veto. His measure died in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Candelaria had voiced his objections to the pocket veto as far back as 2013, when he was a freshman senator and a Democrat. The governor at that time was Republican Susana Martinez.
The pocket veto, Candelaria said, puts too much power in the hands of one person. No bill approved by the 112-member Legislature should be vetoed by a governor without explanation.
Despite Candelaria’s long history of criticizing pocket vetoes, Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman tried to portray the senator as a man with bad motives. The spokeswoman claimed it was unclear what Candelaria’s proposal was about “beyond the animus of its sponsor.”
That was a cheap shot in a statehouse filled with unfriendly spin. Candelaria was no fan of Lujan Grisham. He bolted the Democratic Party after clashing with her and became an independent.
But Candelaria’s interest in eliminating the pocket veto was grounded in good government. Sitting on bills until they die is a profile in cowardice.
Some states don’t allow inaction as a means to veto a bill. In Colorado, if a governor ignores a bill, the measure becomes law without the executive’s signature.
New Mexico’s constitution provides a different system. A governor has 20 days after a session to act on bills approved during the session’s last three days. Bills the governor ignores are pocket-vetoed.
As McQueen pointed out, pocket vetoes can leave legislators with no indication what the governor found objectionable. Branches of government are in the business of communicating, though not necessarily with each other.
In the case of McQueen’s bill to reform the State Game Commission, it seems Lujan Grisham didn’t want to give up any power in making appointments. The pocket veto saved her from having to admit as much.
In comparison to two other modern governors, Lujan Grisham has not used pocket vetoes often.
Martinez in her first year as governor in 2011 pocket-vetoed 63 bills. Lujan Grisham in her five years in office has a total of 47 pocket vetoes.
Democrat Bill Richardson in 2003, his first year in office, pocket-vetoed 72 bills. Richardson also used pocket vetoes more than 50 times each in 2005 and 2007.
Two-term Republican Gov. Gary Johnson acquired the nickname “Governor No” because he vetoed almost one-third of the bills the Democrat-controlled Legislature sent to him. Johnson, though, seldom used pocket vetoes.
He killed 134 bills in 2001. Only one was by pocket veto. In 2000, Johnson vetoed 34 bills, again making only a single pocket veto.
Johnson in 1997 and 1999 did not pocket-veto any bills. That’s especially notable in the context of how much legislation he killed.
Johnson vetoed 82 bills 1997 and 153 bills in 1999, providing written objections to all of them.
Many lawmakers grumbled about Johnson’s heavy use of his veto pen. They couldn’t fault him for “transparency,” something legislators claim to admire.
Candelaria resigned from the Senate last year. He was right about pocket vetoes, despite attempts by Lujan Grisham’s inner circle to tar him.
Maybe another lawmaker will step up to end a bad practice. Sure, and maybe money trees will grow in Santa Fe National Forest.