The first round of presentations from state agencies making their spending requests for the upcoming fiscal year produced three surprises Tuesday.
Sonya L. Smith, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, confirmed she will step down next month after less than two years on the job.
“My last day with the state is Veterans Day,” Nov. 11, Smith told members of the Legislative Finance Committee after Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Gallup, asked if she planned to resign.
Smith was confirmed to the position in February 2021.
“It has been an honor to be in this position to serve as Cabinet secretary, and it is my hope that I’m leaving it a little bit better — and that’s no disrespect to anybody who came before me,” she said. “This is a baton toss or baton hand-off, so whoever is coming into this position, I’m sure will be just as qualified and knowledgeable to carry on the mission of the agency.”
Smith is moving to be closer to family, a news release states, adding the Governor’s Office is in the process of selecting “interim leadership for the department” before Smith’s departure.
“I have loved my many years of service in New Mexico, but I am looking forward to being able to be closer to family members,” Smith said in a statement.
The Department of Veterans Services was the first to present its proposed spending plan to a committee that expects to face several budget requests with sharp increases this week.
A newsletter released last week by the Legislative Finance Committee cited requests with a combined $665.6 million in additional general fund allocations, an overall 19 percent increase, which doesn’t include spending for some of the largest agencies, such as the Public Education Department.
The state projected in August it could see $2.45 billion in new revenue for fiscal year 2024, but lawmakers caution that figure could change as oil prices decline.
In a second committee surprise, David Dye, secretary-designate of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, told lawmakers he was unaware of an Aug. 9 memo from the chairwoman, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, requesting a report on additional funding needs in fiscal year 2024 related to wildfire recovery efforts.
“I’m not sure what happened with this memo, Dye said. “I can tell you it never crossed my desk because every memo that crosses my desk gets a response. So, I apologize we didn’t address this, but this will be a priority going forward to make sure you have the information that you need.”
When Lundstrom initially asked Dye whether he could pull the information in a “timely manner,” he said he had “some doubts” and that it might not be a quick turnaround.
“My concern is that we’re in budget-making mode right now,” Lundstrom said. “This is the first month that we actually start building the state’s general fund [budget proposal]. We’ve got November and December to do this, to finish it out.”
The Legislative Finance Committee established the new Emergency Response Subcommittee to monitor suppression, mitigation and recovery efforts in New Mexico in the wake of this year’s devastating wildfires, including the largest in state history.
Lundstrom wrote in the August memo, “One of the subcommittee’s primary duties is to report to the LFC on the estimated budgetary impact of these wildfires, including proposed appropriations. The subcommittee still lacks clarity on a number of significant issues and does not have sufficient information to properly assess the wildfires’ budgetary impact at this point.”
The memo also was addressed to the department’s deputy secretary, Kelly Hamilton, as well as Debbie Romero, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, and Diego Arencón, deputy chief of staff to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The state is compiling the requested information, according to David Lienemann, a spokesman with the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“This is a large request that multiple agencies are currently working together on,” he wrote in an email. “We also want to make sure that all current funding sources, including the recently passed Hermits Peak Calk Canyon Fire Assistance Act, are incorporated into our response to the Legislative Finance Committee.”
Dye, who was appointed in May, also said Tuesday he was in the dark about a recent cyberattack on the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state.
Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, told Dye she received an email about the breach from the Regulation and Licensing Department and questioned whether he was aware of it.
“I was not personally aware of that,” said Dye, whose responsibilities include coordinating cybersecurity efforts.
Kernan said her husband has a license through the New Mexico Medical Board, and she was concerned “because I don’t have a lot of information on whether that’s been resolved.”
Officials said last week the Regulation and Licensing Department “observed suspicious activity on its technology system” Oct. 7, and some organizations and individuals had their records compromised.
The Department of Information Technology’s Office of Security is investigating the “unauthorized access” and will continue investigating for some time, Bernice Geiger, a spokeswoman for the Regulation and Licensing Department, wrote in an email. But the office is confident “any unauthorized access has been isolated and mitigated,” she wrote.
“The state is working closely with cybersecurity experts to make sure adequate protections are in place to prevent personal identifiable information of employees and RLD customers from being compromised,” Geiger added.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, said he was personally affected by the breach and expressed disbelief Dye didn’t know about it. He also said Regulation and Licensing displayed a “nonchalant” attitude about the cyberattack in the email it sent out.
“We find out this was a deep, deep, deep breach, probably tens of thousands of New Mexicans’ names and addresses and Social Security numbers and dates of birth [and] job histories was let out there,” he said. “And Homeland Security apparently doesn’t even know about it yet, and this is huge. That bothers me because it wasn’t just a handful of people.”