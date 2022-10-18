053122_Veterans_01-rgb.jpg

Sonya L. Smith, Cabinet secretary for the Department of Veterans Services, listens to members of the interim Military and Veteran Affairs Committee in May as they discuss a federal proposition to close a handful of small, rural veteran health care clinics. Smith said Tuesday she will step down from her position Nov. 11.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican File Photo

The first round of presentations from state agencies making their spending requests for the upcoming fiscal year produced three surprises Tuesday.

Sonya L. Smith, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, confirmed she will step down next month after less than two years on the job.

“My last day with the state is Veterans Day,” Nov. 11, Smith told members of the Legislative Finance Committee after Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Gallup, asked if she planned to resign.

