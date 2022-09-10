A Santa Fe-based program that honors the lives and legacies of New Mexico’s deceased veterans has received a $500,000 grant, allowing the initiative to expand its reach.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration awarded the funds to Santa Fe Community College for its Veterans Legacy Program, in which students research the histories of veterans buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and interview their surviving relatives and friends. The students write a short biography and create a video featuring each veteran they research, telling the veteran’s story in both English and Spanish.

The new grant will help fund the creation of a K-12 instructional component to highlight New Mexico’s military history and the people who have served. Stephen Martinez, a history teacher at the community college who is leading the program, said teachers across the state can choose to incorporate the curriculum into their classrooms.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community