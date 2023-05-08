There was a sense of peace and quiet — even the wind kept its mouth shut for a moment — as Jayleen Hernandez studied the sandstone monument of Pvt. Dennis O’Leary, a turn-of-the-20th-century soldier who served in the 23rd Infantry Company of the U.S. Army.

An image of O'Leary sitting with his back against a tree is one of the largest, most visible and most mysterious monuments in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Questions remain about O'Leary's life and death. Did he die by suicide after building his own tombstone out of sandstone, as one story goes, or did he die of tuberculosis at Fort Wingate near Gallup on April 1, 1901, as military records indicate?

Hernandez, a seventh grader at El Camino Real Academy of Santa Fe, said if she could speak to O'Leary she would ask him the big question.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

